James Woods Trashes Students Attacking Kavanaugh over Teaching Gig: ‘Clearly Too Stupid’

James Woods speaks at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 19, 2017, in Beverly Hills.Todd Williamson / Getty ImagesJames Woods speaks at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 19, 2017, in Beverly Hills. (Todd Williamson / Getty Images)

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published April 6, 2019 at 2:11pm
George Mason University made national news this week as an influx of students signed onto a petition which asks that university administrators terminate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s teaching contract, in light of accusations of sexual misconduct brought against him during his confirmation hearings last year.

The group responsible for the so-called #CancelKavanaugh movement — and the resulting petition to “terminate AND void ALL contracts and affiliation” with the newly confirmed justice — calls itself “Mason 4 Survivors.”

The group’s petition represents more than 3,100 students as of Saturday — roughly equivalent to 12 percent of George Mason’s undergraduate population.

Responding to Fox News’ coverage of the student movement on Saturday afternoon, American actor James Woods tweeted, aggressively rebuking first the university and then the student body.

“Kavanaugh should offer his sterling character and extraordinary legal mind to a school worthy of him. Why waste it on a third rate dive where the students are clearly too stupid to appreciate him?” Woods wrote.

Woods’ remarks certainly struck a chord. In a matter of hours, the original tweet had received some 4,000 likes and more than 1,000 retweets.

The initial response was an overwhelmingly positive one, with a number of followers engaging in agreement as well as to express distaste with the students’ attempts to relitigate Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings on their campus by furthering unproven claims of misconduct.

Meanwhile, a handful of George Mason alumni came to the defense of their alma mater, holding that it was worth mentioning the university had addressed the issue publicly, refusing to cave to student pressure.

These responses were likely made in reference to a statement issued on the university website in March. George Mason President Angel Cabrera asserted, among other things, that “the law school has determined that the involvement of a U.S. Supreme Court Justice contributes to making our law program uniquely valuable for our students. And I accept their judgment.”

Still, not everyone appreciated Woods’ remarks. A number responded in anger, calling his tweet “distasteful” or engaging in ad hominem. One alumni said that this student display only served to increase his respect for George Mason.

Woods is no stranger to generating political controversy. In fact, he is one of a handful of actors who have broken with the Hollywood tradition of espousing left-wing values in the public eye.

Do you agree with James Woods’ tweet about George Mason?

Instead, Woods has been known for, among other things, his support of public figures such as Kavanaugh and President Donald Trump, as well as his frequent jabs at left-wing personalities such as Beto O’Rourke.

What little pushback Woods did receive from his comments on the George Mason petition left him unfazed, because he was back at it on his Twitter account that same hour, taking aim at New York Magazine, Michelle Wolf and freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia is an undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Sciascia has been a regular contributor with The Western Journal since September of 2018, briefly worked as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the managing editor of the Connector student newspaper.







