Actor Jamie Foxx has spoken out about the mysterious medical emergency he suffered in April.

Without specifying the nature of the health scare, the actor said he “went to hell and back” in his first extensive statement since being hospitalized.

“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but, to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that,” Foxx said in a Friday Instagram video.

“I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

Foxx, 55, credited his sister and daughter with saving his life. He also thanked fans for praying and sending him messages of encouragement.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” the Hollywood star said.

Foxx also debunked some rumors that had spread about his illness, including that he was blind or paralyzed.

He poked fun at one particularly bizarre online rumor.

“Some people [were] talking about I’m cloned. Well, check this out,” he said. He reached as if to pull a latex mask off his face before saying, “Just kidding you. I’m not cloned, man.”

Foxx said his “road to recovery had some potholes as well, but I’m coming back and I’m able to work.”

Fighting back tears, the Oscar winner said he appreciated “all the love that I got” during the ordeal.

“I’m here on earth because of some great people. I’m here on earth because of God,” he said.

Foxx’s daughter Corinne announced in April that her father had suffered a “medical complication” but was “already on his way to recovery.”

Foxx was shooting a movie in Atlanta at the time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The “Django Unchained” actor has stayed out of the public eye since then, including missing a film premiere in June, the outlet reported.

Corinne updated fans on her dad’s recovery in May, writing, “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!”

