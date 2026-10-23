Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland is casting Elon Musk in the role of a diabolical racist-in-chief who has rejected American values that belong in the custody of liberal Democrats.

Musk, who owns Tesla, SpaceX, and X, was born in South Africa, but has made his fortune in America.

However, Musk committed the unforgivable political sin of siding with President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, which means Democrats who hope to gain control of the House have him at the top of their hit list, as noted by the New York Post.

Raskin explained why Musk was bad for America during an interview with Lawrence O’Donnell that was posted to X.

“This sort of forbidden thought occurred to me, Lawrence, which was, he’s part of the Trump regime, which has denounced immigrants and reviles immigrants and so on. Well, he’s an immigrant, and he’s an immigrant who came in, who never really inhaled the real values of our country,” Raskin said.

Well, Ratskin is an all out traitor to America. Raskin: Musk ‘an Immigrant’ ‘Who Never Really Inhaled the Real Values’ of U.S., Trump Admin. ‘Reviles Immigrants’ https://t.co/Xkis1EgZgC https://t.co/JvoMUTUGgz — ꧁☘️𝓥𝓲𝓸𝓵𝓮𝓷𝓽𝓥𝓲𝔁𝓮𝓷29☘️꧂ (@ViolentVixen29) October 23, 2026

“The reason why they’ve redesigned the whole asylum regime around him is because they want white Afrikaners, who are basically unreconstructed racists, to come over to our country,” he added.

“Those are the only people getting in under asylum. And that’s obviously inspired by Elon Musk. He’s got no real interest in the values of our country, in equal protection and due process and the First Amendment and representative government. And he’s said that.”

A poster on X shared her disgust at Raskin’s comments.

“In the lead-up to the upcoming midterms, we find ourselves witnessing another political moment that appears to be deliberately fostering division. Jamie Raskin and Lawrence O’Donnell have become vocal advocates for hatred and division, offering little substance in their arguments,” she posted.

🚨 FIRST ELON, THEN YOU. Democrats loved @elonmusk when they thought they owned him. When they realized they didn’t, their fangs came out. This isn’t just about punishing Elon. It’s a warning. “If the Democrats are willing to pick this type of fight with someone like Musk, why would they show mercy to any of the rest of us?” — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 20, 2026

“Their actions primarily serve to create political drama, rather than engaging in meaningful discourse. It is concerning to observe the reaction of Elon Musk to this unfolding drama. It is evident that the Democrat-Communist-Socialist Party (MS Now) has become the press, serving as an arm of the Democratic Party in its efforts to regain power,” she posted.

Is Jamie Raskin's portrayal of Musk fair or politically motivated? Fair Politically motivated Unsure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Fair 0% (0 votes) Politically motivated 100% (28 votes) Unsure 0% (0 votes)

“This development is particularly disheartening just before the midterms. MS Now is the worst but let the Clowns push their drama and lies – Disgusting in my view,” she added.

Another poster using the name Batalysta noted, “Elon Musk has done more for Americans than any of you freeloaders sitting in the house and senate.”

Musk meanwhile said that if Democrats gain power in Congress and launch multiple attacks masquerading as investigations, he will fight back.

“Live by the sword, die by the sword,” Musk wrote in a post on X.

Live by the sword, die by the sword. Those who pick fights with me should understand that I will find out who is really pulling the strings and come for them, not just their puppets … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 21, 2026

“Those who pick fights with me should understand that I will find out who is really pulling the strings and come for them, not just their puppets,” he wrote.

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