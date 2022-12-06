Parler Share
From left, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois participate in a hearing of the House select committee on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington on Oct. 13.
Jan. 6 Committee Chairman Announces Criminal Referrals

 By The Associated Press  December 6, 2022 at 10:42am
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion of the U.S. Capitol will make criminal referrals to the Justice Department as it wraps up its probe and looks to publish a final report by the end of the year, the panel’s chairman said Tuesday.

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi told reporters that the committee has decided to issue the referrals recommending criminal prosecution.

However, he did not disclose who the targets will be or whether former President Donald Trump will be among them.

“At this point, there’ll be a separate document coming from me to DOJ,” Thompson told reporters at the Capitol.

The decision of the panel — made up of seven Democrats and two fiercely anti-Trump Republicans — to issue referrals is not unexpected.

One of those two Republicans — Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the vice chairwoman of the committee — has for months been hinting at sending the Justice Department criminal referrals based on the evidence the nine-member panel has gathered.

The committee was formed on July 1, 2021, about six months after Trump supporters entered the Capitol following a protest of the November 2020 election.

Thompson said the committee was meeting later Tuesday to discuss the details.

“The Committee has determined that referrals to outside entities should be considered as a final part of its work,” a representative of the committee told The Associated Press. “The committee will make decisions about specifics in the days ahead.”

While Congress can send criminal referrals to the Justice Department, it is ultimately up to federal prosecutors whether to pursue charges.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




