After Jan. 6 Committee Witness Accuses Trump of Assault, Secret Service Source Issues a Denial

 By Richard Moorhead  June 29, 2022 at 12:30pm
After a Jan. 6 Committee witness claimed that former President Donald Trump physically assaulted a Secret Service agent, a source within the agency responded with a denial.

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, recounted a story of Trump lunging at his security on Jan. 6 in a Tuesday committee hearing.

Hutchinson said she had heard about Trump lunging for the steering wheel of the presidential limousine.

She also claimed witnesses saw Trump reaching for the clavicle of his head of security, Bobby Engel.

Hutchinson’s explosive claim of the then-President physically assaulting someone drew attention to the Jan. 6 committee hearing, with Trump’s critics believing it to be true.

The incident supposedly occurred after Trump spoke to a gathering of his supporters at the Ellipse on the morning of Jan. 6.

Trump supposedly lashed out at his security when they declined to take the president to the Capitol.

Trump denied Hutchinson’s claims in a Truth Social post following her testimony.

According to NBC reporter Peter Alexander, the men involved in the story are prepared to testify against its veracity.

Citing a Secret Service source, he says Engel and the limousine’s driver are willing to deny it under oath.

Some questioned how it would be possible for the president to lunge from the rear compartment of the “Beast” limousine to the driver’s seat.

Others have questioned if Trump even rode in the limousine from his Ellipse speech to the White House.

The Secret Service released a statement following the testimony, indicating a willingness to respond on the record to Hutchinson’s explosive claims.

“The United States Secret Service has been cooperating with the Select Committee since its inception in spring 2021, and will continue to do so, including by responding on the record to the Committee regarding the new allegations surfaced in today’s testimony.”

Conversation