When you lie down with dogs, you’re going to get fleas. And if you make a deal with the devil, you’re going to get burned.

Wyoming “Republican” Rep. Liz Cheney, a woman almost certainly limping through her last months in Congress as a pariah to the party she’s betrayed, is discovering both of those old adages are true as the power-grabbing face of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Jan. 6 committee is ever more revealed.

And she’s about to find out how hot things can really get.

Cheney is one of only two Republicans serving on the panel grandiosely dubbed the “Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol.”

She’s the only Republican sitting on it who’s deluded enough to think she has a chance at winning re-election after carrying water for Pelosi and the unholy coalition of special grievance groups that make up her Democratic Party.

And now Cheney is learning — along with the rest of the country — just how shameless the power grab behind the committee really is.

As Axios reported on Sunday, one of the most vocal Democrats on the committee, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, is pushing the panel to recommend the country abolish the Electoral College, the key provision in the Constitution that makes the election of a president a matter for states to decide, not the majority population of the country.

It’s a stroke of the Founders’ genius that protects small states such as Cheney’s own Wyoming and guarantees they still have a voice in selecting the country’s leader, as opposed to being swallowed up by population giants New York and California.

It’s what makes presidential candidates — theoretically, at least — try to appeal to the broadest segment possible of the country they wish to lead.

And it’s probably the one provision of the Constitution that Democrats despise even more than they hate the Second Amendment, because it keeps them from trampling over the rest of the founding document.

Radio host, author and Fox News host Mark Levin called out the power grab in a Twitter post on Sunday linking to the Axios piece.

Purpose of January 6 committee: imprison Trump, destroy electoral college, and nationalize voting system.https://t.co/tfwdj41Xga — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 6, 2022

Cheney, according to Axios, is objecting to the idea of abolishing the Electoral College. The reasons should be obvious: She’s already toast with her own party in Wyoming and facing an Aug. 16 primary that’s going to be a problem. Consigning the Equality State to permanently unequal status among its peers would sink her with whatever supporters she has left.

Do you think Liz Cheney's political career will be over with the August GOP primary in Wyoming? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1617 Votes) No: 2% (25 Votes)

On the brighter side, the leftist suits at MSNBC and CNN are no doubt ready with a lucrative job offer for Cheney to join their stables of NeverTrumpers, whinnying with their own sense of superiority while actually making asses of themselves.

But she’s part of the committee and its Stalinist principles of political prosecution — the kind that fit right in with a vindictive Biden administration, with its moral pygmy of an attorney general and an FBI that has long since forfeited its presumption of honesty at its senior leadership levels.

(The arrest of former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro on Friday on “contempt of Congress” charges is just the latest obscenity from the operation, going back to the dark days of former FBI Director James Comey and the Russiagate silent coup attempt from 2017 to 2019 against then-President Donald Trump.)

Cheney — along with fellow turncoat Republican Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — had to know what kind of dogs with which she was lying down when she joined Pelosi’s committee. Any group that carries the blessing of the loathsome, lying California Rep. Adam Schiff, a prime architect of the coup attempt, is bound to be a snake pit of mendacity.

With televised hearings of the committee scheduled to being Thursday in prime time, the rest of the country is going to have a chance to see what a charade this has been. (ABC and CBS are going to pre-empt programming for at least some coverage, Axios reported Monday. NBC hadn’t announced its plans yet.)

Fox News will not be interrupting its No. 1 cable lineup for the sham (a development that practically had CNN’s Brian Stelter weeping on Sunday, as BizPac Review noted), which likely means a fair percentage of the politically engaged population won’t be either, for any extended time, anyway.

But the show is irrelevant. What matters is that the committee has warped far beyond a sham panel to investigate a day in American history that was obviously unfortunate but hardly the Republic-shaking disaster Democrats try to pretend.

What’s far worse is the fact that Democrats like Raskin are using it as a pretense to try to destroy the framework of the oldest written Constitution in the world, to reconstitute it on totalitarian lines — to destroy the elegant framework the Founders devised and replace it with the ugliness of mob rule.

Democrats don’t want to lead the country, they want to destroy it and remake it — in their own image.

That’s the devil Liz Cheney has made a deal with.

And if there’s any justice in the Wyoming Republican primary (and there will be) she’s going to get burned — badly.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.