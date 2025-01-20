Share
President-Elect Donald Trump speaks at his victory rally at the Capital One Arena on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th U.S. president on January 20. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

They're Doing It: Jan 6 Pardons Drafted and Ready to Go

 By Jack Davis  January 20, 2025 at 7:58am
After he becomes America’s 47th president on Monday in a Capitol rotunda ceremony, President Donald Trump will begin pardoning Americans he believes were wrongfully persecuted in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021, demonstration and the Capitol incursion that followed.

The pardons have been drafted and await Trump’s signature, CNN reported, citing sources it did not name.

“Tomorrow everyone in this arena will be very happy with my decision on the J6 hostages,” Trump said Sunday night at a Washington, D.C., rally, according to WUSA.

“I think you’ll be very, very happy,” he said,

Although Trump has not said how many pardons will be issued he said in a recent news conference he would issue “major pardons,” according to The New York Times.

The CNN report noted that Trump said in a December interview that the Jan. 6 pardons are a priority.

 “I’ll be looking at J6 early on, maybe the first nine minutes,” he said.

About 1,270 people were convicted for their activities on Jan. 6, 2021, as Trump supporters converged on the Capitol for a protest march over the results of the 2020 election that grew into a riot.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday on “Meet the Press” that Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance believe“peaceful protesters should be pardoned, but violent criminals should not.”

Should every single non-violent Jan 6er immediately sue for false imprisonment and violation of their civil rights?

“What President Trump is getting at is the lack of faith that people have right now in our system of justice. It was abused for the last few years, under the last four years on the Biden administration, the Department of Justice itself was weaponized when the people lose their faith in our system of justice,” Johnson said.

“That is what leads to all these other concerns, and President Trump’s going to restore that we’re going to have new leadership,” he said.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said Trump reviewed the sentences  “case by case.”

“It’s a power solely with the president, case by case, person by person, and the President has complete authority to pardon who he wants to pardon,” Jordan said. “But I think he’s going to focus on those … all the people who didn’t commit any violence.”

Trump has long been vocal in his support for the Jan. 6 defendants.

“There’s never been a thing like this has happened in our country and I want to tell everybody that’s listening ‘We’re with you.’ We’re working with a lot of different people on this,” Trump said when he called into a 2022 rally.

Trump said the incursion participants are being subjected to different treatment than all others arrested in various protests.

“You look at all of the riots that took place for the last long period of time, not just in 2020, the last long period of time, and almost nothing has happened to those people,” he said. “And what they’re doing here is a disgrace; it’s a disgrace to our country and it cannot be allowed to happen and it cannot be allowed to continue.”

