Jan Brewer: Arizona Democrats Must Explain Their Hypocrisy on Sexual Assault Allegations

Two years ago, now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Democrats across the country pounced on the opportunity to politically assassinate President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, all while disregarding due process, credible evidence and presumption of innocence.

They fought tooth and nail, defending Christine Blasey Ford in her allegations against Justice Kavanaugh as they made a blanket call for us to “believe survivors” – all without a hint of hesitation in a targeted effort to rob President Trump of his chosen pick for the Supreme Court.

Now, the hypocrisy of those Democrats is on full display.

Kyrsten Sinema urged a “full and thorough FBI investigation of the credible allegations against Judge Kavanaugh” and went on to ask Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to push for an investigation before a vote could be held.

Ann Kirkpatrick said that we must “believe women” and “believe survivors.” Kirkpatrick went further, calling for Republicans to be voted out of office as a result of the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh.

And Tom O’Halleran was calculated in his response.

A week before he said he did not like the way either side had conducted themselves in the hearings, a poll had come out showing that 49 percent of Arizona voters wanted Kavanaugh to be confirmed, compared to 42 percent that did not. In his Trump-won seat, O’Halleran was afraid to get off the fence for fear of the political consequences.

Now, it has now been over 400 days since Tara Reade courageously came forward with her credible allegation of sexual assault against Joe Biden from her time as a Senate aide.

With more corroborating evidence emerging in the allegation, where are the calls from Democrats and the media to believe all women, the wall-to-wall coverage of her story and the media asking Democrats where they stand?

While Sinema and Kirkpatrick immediately pounced on the accusations against Brett Kavanaugh, both have yet to even acknowledge the accusation against Joe Biden.

Tom O’Halleran, meanwhile, has demonstrated that his loyalty lies with his party, as he decided to endorse and stand by Joe Biden in the midst of this allegation.

U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly has decided to stick with Biden as well, saying he does not believe Biden could be guilty of such accusations because “for a long time.”

All four of these Arizona politicians have endorsed Joe Biden, making it clear the only thing that matters when it comes to defending victims of sexual assault is the party affiliation of the accused.

Kelly, Kirkpatrick, O’Halleran and Sinema have chosen their party’s presumptive nominee over believing all women.

The hypocrisy leveled by these Democrats is palpable. By ignoring Tara Reade’s allegation simply because she has accused Joe Biden, Democrats have proven it was never really about believing women – they simply used the #MeToo movement in their political calculations with no intention of listening to all claims.

As Joe Biden attempts to stifle and deny the allegation, even working to cover up any evidence of documents that might support his accuser’s story, Mark Kelly, Ann Kirkpatrick, Tom O’Halleran and Kyrsten Sinema owe Arizonans an explanation on their double standard.

Either the Democratic Party takes women’s allegations seriously and will call for a thorough investigation into Tara Reade’s claims, or these four Arizona Democrats are at fault for refusing to hold Biden accountable.

