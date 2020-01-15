Jan Brewer: Arizona Democrats Must Prove They Represent State's Values

It may be a new year, but Democrats are still up to their partisan antics.

Since day one, the left has been relentless in its attempt to remove President Trump from office, and now after House Democrats spent months rushing through their impeachment witch-hunt, the attention has turned to the Senate.

In Arizona, that puts all eyes on U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema and candidate for U.S. Senate Mark Kelly.

The impeachment process in the House was nothing more than a partisan charade. Despite no evidence of wrongdoing, House Democrats decided they would stop at nothing in their attempt to negate the votes of 63 million Americans, and Arizonans watched as their Democratic representatives voted to impeach a duly elected president.

Now, the majority of Arizonans who voted for President Trump in 2016 are turning their attention to Sinema and Kelly to see if they will follow suit.

Kyrsten Sinema ran for U.S. Senate on the premise that she would be an independent thinker, and now is her time to prove it.

As Arizona’s senior senator in the 116th Congress, Sinema has voted against the president more than 75 percent of the time – a disappointment to those who thought she would represent Arizona values.

Sinema will no doubt play a pivotal role when it comes to impeachment in the Senate, and she would do well to remember that the people who elected her to represent them oppose this political sideshow.

Mark Kelly is currently running for the U.S. Senate, which is no small undertaking, and one that is asking for a lot of responsibility and trust from Arizonans. As such, Kelly should disclose his positions on every issue – including impeachment – to voters in the state.

Yet Kelly has said he is waiting to reserve judgment on impeachment until after the trial in the Senate, so he can take a politically beneficial position.

Not to mention the facts on which to base this decision are clear: Support for impeachment is dwindling in Arizona and Arizonans have staged multiple protests against their Democratic House representatives telling them to vote against impeachment.

Instead, Kelly has refused to explain himself to voters because he knows Arizonans will not stand for Democrats’ support of this charade. They trusted President Trump with their votes in 2016 and have seen huge successes in the state ever since.

Under President Trump, Arizona has added 217,400 jobs, including some 20,000 manufacturing jobs. Since President Trump was elected, Arizona’s unemployment rate has decreased from 5.2 percent to a historic low of 4.7 percent. And Arizonans are thriving as a result of the historic Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

These achievements benefit all Arizona families and businesses, and voters want to continue to see this success in their daily lives. Arizonans don’t want to watch their representatives vote in line with Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and the far-left wing of the Democratic Party. They want their elected officials to represent their values – and that means standing by a duly elected president with a huge record of accomplishments.

It’s time for Sinema to prove she stands with Arizonans – not Democrats – and announce she will vote against impeachment in the Senate.

And Mark Kelly owes it to voters in the Grand Canyon State to avoid playing politics with this decision and announce how he would vote.

If he waits until after the trial, Arizonans will see just what a vote for Mark Kelly would cost them, and they will soundly reject him at the ballot box in November.

