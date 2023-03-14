Parler Share
Commentary

Jane Fonda Has Been Reported to Capitol Police by GOP Rep

 By Johnathan Jones  March 14, 2023 at 11:35am
Parler Share

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida said has reported radical, far-left activist Jane Fonda to U.S. Capitol Police after she suggested “murder” as a way to deal with Republicans who oppose abortion.

Fonda was on ABC’s “The View” last Friday when the conversation veered into the territory of homicidal after she reacted to restrictions placed on abortion by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The mere thought that killing the unborn is now outlawed in many states sent Fonda into a blood lust. She suggested Democrats could begin killing Republican adults.

“We’re not going back. I don’t care what the laws are. We’re not going back,” she said of protecting the abortion industry.

In response to a question about what women can do to protest restrictions on abortion, Fonda said, “I’ve thought of murder.”

Trending:
Home Plate Umpire Suspended Indefinitely After Call That Left Batter Screaming

She later repeated the suggestion and in the ensuing backlash wrote off the controversy as her having engaged in “hyperbole,” the Independent reported.

According to Luna, Fonda predictably inspired a maniac to direct a threat toward her office. The congresswoman laid into both the actress and ABC over the comments on Twitter.

Do you think Jane Fonda should face consequences for what she said?

“I have notified Capitol Police of Jane Fonda’s call to murder pro-life politicians,” Luna tweeted. “I am a pro-life member of Congress. As she did not retract or clarify that she was ‘joking’ with her statement, we are taking this threat as a serious one. “

Luna added, “Jane Fonda and The View, must issue a full retraction of Fonda’s sickening call to murder pro-life politicians and those who fight for the rights of unborn babies.”

“This leads to targeting and can result in someone being seriously hurt,” she pointed out.

Luna concluded, “The View should be ashamed that they condone violence, especially against women elected officials as we are already targeted way more for stalking and violence way more than our male counterparts.”

The first-term congresswoman told Fox News host Jesse Watters on Monday that someone issued a threat to her through a comment on a video of Fonda’s spot on “The View.”

Related:
'Duck Dynasty's' Sadie Robertson Shares How Pregnancy Has Changed Her Body Image - Libs Won't Like It

Asked by Watters if she was surprised by Fonda’s comments, Luna said she was not. She said the actress can expect to hear from police over the matter.

“Unfortunately for Ms. Fonda, Capitol Police takes this issue very seriously, as do I and many other of my pro-life Republican colleagues. And so I’m sure that they will be investigating, and she will be having to answer for her comments,” Luna said.

Luna called out “The View” for claiming to be a space for women but for ostracizing those who are opposed to abortion.

The congresswoman was anything but hyperbolic during her Fox News interview and in her statement on Twitter. Democrats and their vile rhetoric have caused real-world harm in recent years.

Luna reminded Watters’ viewers that a left-wing radical shot and nearly killed Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise at the congressional baseball game in 2017.

Scalise survived the shooting, but another man inspired by his own radical politics threatened the congressman a year later and was sent to prison after he went to trial.

Luna predicted Capitol Police officers would be investigating her comments, which ABC has not apologized for airing.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Lemon's Failed Morning Show Given New Executive Producer - Just Wait Until He Finds Out Her Age
The Everyman's Guide to SVB's Fall - Here's What Actually Happened
Harris Faulkner Returns to Show After Sharing Health Update, Fans Welcome Her Back
Jane Fonda Has Been Reported to Capitol Police by GOP Rep
Actress Refuses to Comply with COVID Mandates, Won't Wear Mask on Set of Her Next Project
See more...

Conversation