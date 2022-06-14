January 6 Committee Abruptly Postpones Hearing in Unusual Move

The House Committee investigating events at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has unexpectedly postponed hearings that were set to take place on June 15.

The hearing was set to take place at 10 a.m. on June 15, but will now be held on June 16, NBC News reported. It is unclear why there has been this postponement.

The witnesses supposed to testify at this hearing were former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and former assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel Steve Engel.

Overall, the Jan. 6 committee has scheduled a total of seven hearings to discuss the findings of the investigation they have been running for months.

The committee says that it is looking into connections between former President Donald Trump’s voter fraud claims and the incursion at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, NPR reported.

The hearing now being held on June 16 is expected to focus on seeing whether Trump pressured the Justice Department.

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming said that this third hearing would offer evidence about Trump’s plan to boot Rosen out of the Justice Department and then replace him with Jeffrey Clark, a DOJ official who was more supportive of Trump’s fraud claims.

Clark drafted a letter saying that said the department “identified significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election,” NBC News reported.

“In our hearings, you will hear first-hand how the senior leadership of the department threatened to resign, how the White House Counsel threatened to resign, and how they confronted Donald Trump and Jeff Clark in the Oval Office,” Cheney said last week.

The following hearing was expected to look into any pressure Trump may have put on then-Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to count the electoral votes, according to Cheney.

Cheney said that the committee would focus on Trump’s efforts to pressure Pence “to refuse to count certain electoral votes on Jan. 6,” NBC News reported.

The Wyoming representative also said that the committee would present testimony from Pence’s former general counsel, Greg Jacob, saying that what Trump demanded of Pence “wasn’t just wrong, it was illegal and unconstitutional.”

There are three other hearings set for June, but they have not yet been scheduled.

Those hearings are expected to look into whether Trump put any pressure on state legislators or election officials to change election results.

The Jan. 6 committee also wants to zero in on any connection Trump may have had to “summoning” people to the U.S. Capitol, NBC News reported.

The final hearing is expected to feature a moment-by-moment account from White House staff members of what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

