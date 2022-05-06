Democrats like Adam Schiff doubled down on their Russian Collusion scheme when they created the House January 6 committee. I call it the Russian Collusion Hoax Redux. It brings to mind visions of evil sorcerers conjuring up demons by candlelight.

Rudy Giuliani, who was scheduled to appear before the House Jan 6. committee on Friday, has had enough, according to Just The News. He backed out over a reported disagreement on whether he could video record the interview.

On Thursday, Tim Mulvey, the committee spokesman, said, “Mr. Giuliani had agreed to participate in a transcribed interview with the select committee. Today, he informed committee investigators that he wouldn’t show up unless he was permitted to record the interview, which was never an agreed-upon condition.”

Why would Giuliani do such a thing? Because he’d be crazy not to.

Giuliani, presumably to make sure everybody was on the same page, tweeted on Friday: “Willing to cooperate with 1/6 group if I videotape like they do. After all they habitually leak out-of-context their biased account.”

Willing to cooperate with 1/6 group if I videotape like they do. After all they habitually leak out-of-context their biased account. Still waiting for Schiff’s direct evidence of collusion during his attempted frame-up of the President. Would you trust them to be fair? — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 6, 2022

Giuliani’s request to videotape the interview seems reasonable enough. Why all the fuss? A better question might be: Why would the Jan. 6 committee reject such a request? By doing so, it appears the committee has something up its sleeve.

Giuliani, a member of Trump’s legal team at the time, was subpoenaed by the committee in January. He wasn’t the only one. Several members of Trump’s legal team who argued that the 2020 election had been stolen were summoned as well.

Democrats would have you believe that the very real possibility that the 2020 presidential election was stolen — an issue that has not yet been settled and may never be settled — is nothing more than a conspiracy designed to fuel an even bigger conspiracy to take over the government by insurrection on Jan 6, 2021.

Mulvey put it plainly: “Mr. Giuliani is an important witness to the conspiracy to overthrow the government and he remains under subpoena.”

And if Giuliani disagrees?

“If he refuses to comply the committee will consider all enforcement options,” Mulvey threatened.

Once again — and this is happening far too often these days — I’m reminded of the Borg threatening all who stand in their way in the Star Trek universe. “You will be assimilated. Resistance is futile.”







California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, in particular, appears to be very Borg-like. That alone would give me pause if I was asked to meet with him and his committee cronies and refused the opportunity to record the event.

Giuliani, however, is not simply paranoid from watching too much dystopian sci-fi. He lives in the real world. And he has good reason to be wary.

In the tweet, he challenged Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, to show proof that Trump or his team colluded with Russia during the 2016 elections. “Still waiting for Schiff’s direct evidence of collusion during his attempted frame-up of the President,” Giuliani posted. “Would you trust them to be fair?”

Hell no! The left is notorious for ginning up narratives as means to an end. Their endgame is total control over what you do, how you think and what you say. They need to control the narrative. They must. It’s an addiction of theirs that can’t be overcome.

When it comes to the progressive dream of utopia secured by stripping individuals of the inalienable rights guaranteed not only by the Constitution but the transcendent God above, it becomes an inverted game of “See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Evil.”

In this version, the left can do no wrong. And if you can’t go along with the lies and feel the need to champion reality? Well, that’s bad. You’re subpoenaed to an interview and told you are not allowed to record it. Here’s the kicker: The committee is allowed to record it — and they will.

Giuliani, whether you like him or not, is doing the right thing by refusing to be interviewed. The left is adept at taking the words people say out of context and then weaving them into their own prefabricated narratives.

To be fair, politicians, actors and other would-be sorcerers do the same. It seems like they all graduated from the same sorcerer’s school. Or should I say Ivy League college?

As a veteran of the inside game himself, Giuliani knows what his opponents are up to.

He’s wise enough to steer clear of the trap.

