Japan Elects Its First Female Prime Minister, and She's Been Called the Country's Version of Trump

Sanae Takaichi, a 64-year-old conservative leader, was elected prime minister on Tuesday by Japan’s parliament.

Many have likened her to the country’s version of President Donald Trump because of her “Japan First” message and strong sense of patriotism.

The Associated Press reported that Takaichi won 237 votes, giving her a clear majority over her opponent, Yoshikoko Noda, who got 149.

Takaichi replaces Shigeru Ishiba, who stepped down after just one year in office.

Even though she made history as Japan’s first female leader, Takaichi does not support modern feminist ideas, and her victory is ruffling the feathers of socially and economically liberal opponents on both sides of the Pacific Ocean.

She opposes same-sex marriage and believes Japan’s royal family should continue its tradition of male emperors.

LGBT activists in the country are less than pleased with her election.

“The birth of Japan’s first female prime minister is epoch-making, but (Takaichi) casts a dark cloud over gender equality and sexual minority rights,” LGBT activist Soshi Matsuoka told the AP.

Matsuoka added, ”Prime Minister Takaichi’s views on gender and sexuality are extremely conservative and could be a serious setback for the rights, especially for sexual minorities.”

Takaichi has said in the past that she considered former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher a personal hero.

Per The New York Times, she also plays the drums:

She also has plans to strengthen Japan’s military and economy.

The Washington Post labeled her a “hawk” for promoting a “Japan First” agenda similar to Trump’s “America First.”

Her first big move will be rolling out the red carpet next week to meet with Trump in Tokyo.

The two share a connection through the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was a close friend of Trump and who served as Takaichi’s mentor.

Like Trump, she has built support by focusing on putting her country’s economy and security first.

Earlier this month, Newsweek reported that Trump congratulated Takaichi as she appeared to be on a trajectory for victory.

He called her “a highly respected person of great wisdom and strength.”

Takaichi thanked him and replied that she hoped to “make our Alliance even stronger and more prosperous.”

She also promised to honor past trade and tariff deals with the U.S. while balancing putting Japan’s interests first.

