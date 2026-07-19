Jarring Video: South African Reveals What's Actually Believed About Whites, And It Is Horrific

There’s an increasingly open and unapologetic brand of racism coming out of South Africa targeting white people, and it’s being espoused by prominent cultural figures.

In February 2025, South African rapper, music producer, and commentator Nota Baloyi made an appearance on “The Hustler’s Corner Podcast” with host DJ Sbu. The duo discussed a number of topics, including rapper Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance and other rappers like Ye and Drake.

Just over the halfway mark of the episode, Baloyi went into a bizarre racist and pseudoscientific rant about the inferiority of the white race.

“The problem that South Africans have right now is that we don’t understand white people. White people are [an] inferior species to us. We are Homo sapiens. They’ve got Neanderthal blood in them.

“This is the science, and this is not science that was done by black people. It was done by them,” he told Sbu.

This is pure nonsense, by the way. An inquiring mind only needs to Google a few keywords to see that all humans alive today are Homo sapiens. In an article by the Smithsonian on that topic, it’s quite literally the first sentence. “The species that you and all other living human beings on this planet belong to is Homo sapiens.”

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The notion that Africans do not have Neanderthal DNA was once accepted, but a scholarly article published in the scientific journal Cell in 2020 overturned this notion. The authors found that “African individuals carry a stronger signal of Neanderthal ancestry than previously thought. We show that this can be explained by genuine Neanderthal ancestry due to migrations back to Africa, [predominantly] from ancestral Europeans.”

Baloyi continued in saying white women are less biologically suited to bear children than black women, to segue to the white population as a whole. “When you look at the white population shrinking and shrinking and shrinking, for us, it makes no sense to descend into the savagery that they have. Whatever land that they’re holding onto, either way, their numbers are dwindling.”

Baloyi determined that the white population is the “last generation” and the “weakest whites that the world has ever seen.” He then reassured listeners he was not racist, before repeating the claim about Neanderthal DNA.

“Unfortunately, by the strictest definition of what a human being is, white people are just below human beings. You are negotiating with an animal, a wild dog that you’re trying to train to be tamed.”

The tirade continued, but he made one other conclusive statement that summed up how he feels. “Everywhere in the world white people have gone and progressed, they’ve progressed because of savagery.

“There’s not a place the sun shines that white people have not decimated the people.”

Baloyi’s monologue was vile, but it was also telling. This is what black South Africans believe about white people: They see whites as savages and subhumans.

Other prominent black South Africans are more forthcoming in simply wanting whites dead.

In July 2023, the Economic Freedom Fighters, a black nationalist communist party, held a rally at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg for its 10th anniversary. The group’s founder and leader, Julius Malema, led the crowd, chanting, “Kill the Boer, the farmer,” as the participants made gun gestures with their hands.

Boers, or Afrikaners, are descendants of white European settlers.

Shocking video shows South Africa’s black party singing “kill the Boer (Whites), kill the White farmer” This is all downstream from the rotten secular religion of wokeness and CRT plaguing America today. You have been warned. WATCH. pic.twitter.com/P4T8XqSjMq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2023

Were any of these comments made on an American college campus by a white student about their black peers, they’d not make it out alive.

We are all created in God’s image. We must oppose racism like this, not turn a blind eye.

Baloyi and Malema have a mindset unfortunately not confined to their sphere. This may be the uniquely South African brand of racism against whites, but it’s joined by countless Western academics with their own.

The ultimate goal is to undermine Western civilization by demonizing those who built it.

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