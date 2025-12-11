Jasmine Crockett Admits Why She Got Into TX Senate Race: 'It's Because of Jasmine Crockett'

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s entry into the Texas Senate race is basically a gift to everyone running on the Republican side, and that’s especially true due to both her candor and misplaced priorities.

Nowhere was that more in display than during a Wednesday appearance on a podcast in which she admitted her reason for getting into the race. Don’t expect anything like, say, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” Heck, it’s not even, “What can be, unburdened by what has been.”

Instead, it’s the one time you’ll hear Crockett be brutally honest, if just inadvertently: “It was because of Jasmine Crockett.”

Crockett, whose campaign is already wilting under a barrage of Democratic forehead-slapping regarding her rollout — including the revelation that the campaign was basically an exercise in self-aggrandizement that she was baited into by the Republicans — appeared on Aaron Parnas’ podcast to try and do damage control.

During the discussion, Parnas asked Crockett about her main competitor in the Democratic primary for the Senate seat, state lawmaker and progressive Christian (military intelligence, jumbo shrimp, etc.) James Talarico.

Let’s put aside the fact that Talarico — a man who’s given to saying that God is nonbinary, among other theological and political faux pas — isn’t terribly electable. He still seems to actually believe the piffle that makes him unelectable. Crockett is the worst of both worlds; not only does she peddle stuff that’s pretty far out of the Texas electoral mainstream, but she doesn’t seem to buy it, either.

But boy, does she buy her own political stock — more than she arguably should, perhaps.

When asked by Parnas about what she would say to a Texas voter who has “two rising stars” in Talarico and Crockett on the ballot (please do stifle your laughter), Crockett made you forget about the risible nature of the question with an answer that trumped it in sheer risibility by several orders of magnitude.

She began by saying that it “just comes down to experience right now,” which is a pretty rich quote when you consider that Crockett’s primary “experience” involves “Crockett clapbacks” like this:

JUST IN: Rep. Jasmine Crockett blasts Trump supporters for “misinterpreting” what she said when she referred to Gov. Greg Abbott as “Gov. Hot Wheels.” Crockett says she is appalled that people think she was referring to his wheelchair. Lmao. Next level gaslighting right here. pic.twitter.com/qQ99rByUj6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 25, 2025

Yes Crockett, a physician named Dr. Jeffrey Epstein (who is a totally different person than the other Jeffrey Epstein) donated to a prior campaign of mine. NO 👏 FREAKIN 👏 RELATION 👏 YOU 👏 GENIUS!!! https://t.co/gYQlcUd2we — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) November 19, 2025

She went on to say that she thought “my legal training is an advantage in this moment,” despite the fact that she’s basically sublimated that beneath the pure id of the pro-wrestling caricature she’s made herself into.

She also said that, in her role in Congress, “I get the phone calls, I’m the one that gets the phone calls about people being concerned about their Social Security, I’m the one that gets the phone calls about whether or not their Medicaid or Medicare is going to go through.”

Finally: “There was a reason that I entered the race, and it wasn’t because of James Talarico. It was because of Jasmine Crockett.”

Jasmine Crockett talks about why she believes she is the better pick versus James Talarico to be the Democratic nominee in the Texas Senate race. pic.twitter.com/14HP5Eufay — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) December 9, 2025

And yes, you should probably know this. Crockett is very good about promoting her brand, and with good reason: If she gets redistricted out, as will likely happen in the 2026 midterms, she loses the ability to grift off the taxpayer. Considering the fact that she spends somewhere north of $100,000 in money on luxury hotels, limos, and security, that’s something she should be concerned about.

The fact is, this race is all about making money for Crockett. On the off-chance she wins — that’s basically a Hail Mary at this point — she gets to keep that money. If she doesn’t get to keep bilking the taxpayer, then she raises her profile for when she gets the inevitable media deal. This is a baser version of what Stephen Covey once called a “win-win situation.”

Unless you’re a Democrat or a Texan, that is. Then, you have to countenance this woman until at least the primary election, and most likely until the general. And, as always, it’ll all be about her. This is the one time where you should definitely believe the words that come out of her mouth: Crockett is a self-aggrandizement machine that knows no bounds and who believes the Senate election is a referendum on her favorite subject, that being herself. The sooner this farce is over, the better.

