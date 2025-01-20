Share
Democratic Reps. Jasmine Crockett, left, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right, took to social media on Sunday to offer hyperbolic laments before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
Democratic Reps. Jasmine Crockett, left, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right, took to social media on Sunday to offer hyperbolic laments before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images ; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Are Having a Tough Time Handling Trump's Inauguration

 By Michael Schwarz  January 20, 2025 at 11:50am
Transcendentalist essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson once described “a foolish consistency” as “the hobgoblin of little minds.”

Two centuries later, those little minds have found a new hobgoblin: President Donald Trump.

Sunday on social media, Democratic Reps. Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, arguably the two littlest minds in the United States Congress, showcased their foolishness by making hyperbole-riddled anti-Trump comments that proved they had learned nothing from their party’s resounding defeat in the 2024 election.

Crockett, perhaps Congress’s most unrepentant racist, somehow managed to sound the less unhinged of the two.

“Ok I’m not clicking on anything else about the orange one…,” she wrote on the social media platform X. “I’m protecting the last little bit of peace that I have before the next 4 years of hell is unleashed.”

Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez, more commonly known as “AOC,” made Crockett’s “4 years of hell” look sane by comparison.

Do you think Crockett and AOC really believe their hyperbole?

“We are on the eve of an authoritarian administration,” the deranged congresswoman said in a video posted to the social media platform Instagram. (The video is only available for a short amount of time before being deleted.)

Speaking of deranged, two would-be assassins tried to murder Trump during the 2024 campaign. That alone makes such dishonest and hyperbolic rhetoric irresponsible, especially coming from members of Congress.

The real story, however, involves psychological projection.

In short, little minds, addled by resentments that fester in their imaginations, have always gravitated toward authoritarianism.

Moreover, those same little minds almost invariably project their authoritarianism onto others.

In 2023, when Fox News cut ties with popular host Tucker Carlson, AOC responded by not only celebrating Carlson’s departure but by endorsing censorship in general.

Watch: Biden and Harris Refuse to Clap as Trump Explains How He's Going to Fix Their Mess

“Deplatforming works, and it is important,” she said in a clip posted to social media.

That comment reflected what 20th-century philosopher Hannah Arendt called “The Banality of Evil.”

After all, AOC’s little mind lacks the capacity to generate thoughts above the level of the banal. Nothing could make that clearer than her casual endorsement of silencing dissenting voices by “deplatforming” them.

Censorship, of course, constitutes one of the most grotesque evils one can perpetrate in a free society.

Crockett, meanwhile, thinks like a member of the Ku Klux Klan. For her, everything comes down to skin color. Nothing else matters.

Historically, those who thought first and foremost in terms of skin color have not exactly distinguished themselves as intellectuals.

Thus, Crockett clung to her party’s lies about Trump, and AOC did likewise while projecting her own authoritarianism onto the new president.

Little minds have a way of doing those sorts of things.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
