Jasmine Crockett Attempts to Stoke Racism Scandal Against Her Primary Opponent, But Her Past Words Come Back to Haunt Her

The Democratic Party’s 200-year obsession with race has yet to run its course. It remains one of the most predictable, tiresome, and embarrassing phenomena in American life.

At least this time, they have decided to target each other, which should keep their mind virus quarantined for now.

According to Politico, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, a black woman and one of the most racist legislators ever to sully the halls of Congress, has attempted to capitalize on racism allegations against state Rep. James Talarico, a white man and her opponent in the party’s 2026 Texas U.S. Senate primary, notwithstanding Crockett’s own documented history of using the same language Talarico allegedly used.

The exhausting controversy began with a Democrat-aligned TikTok influencer named Morgan Thompson — yes, a TikTok influencer. No doubt the Founding Fathers had this exact thing in mind when they created the Senate, right?

In any event, on Sunday, Thompson posted a TikTok video in which she accused Talarico of referring to former Rep. Colin Allred, a black man who withdrew from the Democrats’ Texas U.S. Senate race shortly before Crockett joined in December, as a “mediocre black man.”

More specifically, Thompson alleged that in a private conversation last month, Talarico complained that he had “signed up to run against a mediocre black man, not a formidable, intelligent black woman.”

For the second part of that alleged comment alone, Talarico deserves whatever ill political fortune might happen to befall him. Imagine calling a race-hustler like Crockett “formidable” and “intelligent.”

Then again, white men in the Democratic Party have long since internalized the obligation to genuflect at the altar of unworthy womanhood and to remain on their knees for a few moments longer if the unworthy woman in question happens to have darker skin. How those emasculated fools manage to look themselves in the mirror remains anyone’s guess.

Whether or not Talarico actually called Allred a “mediocre black man” is both impossible to say and, for all practical purposes, irrelevant. In the giant, anti-white lynch mob that passes for the modern Democratic Party, only the accusation matters.

“In my praise of Congresswoman Crockett, I described Congressman Allred’s method of campaigning as mediocre — but his life and service are not. I would never attack him on the basis of race,” Talarico said in a statement.

But the two black Texas Democrats could not resist the urge to pose as victims. And that required taking Thompson at her word.

“James, if you want to compliment black women, just do it. Just do it. Don’t do it while also tearing down a black man,” Allred said in a video posted Monday to Instagram.

That led Crockett to issue a statement praising Allred for drawing “a line in the sand.”

“He made it clear that he did not take allegations of an attack on him as simply another day in the neighborhood, but more importantly, his post wasn’t about himself,” Crockett’s statement read. “It was a moment that he decided to stand for all people who have been targeted and talked about in a demeaning way as our country continues to be divided.”

For crying out loud.

Of course, given the opportunity to play the race card, Crockett would never concern herself with trivialities such as hypocrisy.

Still, in the following video, posted to YouTube last year, the congresswoman complained about “mediocre white boys” being beaten out for jobs and privileges by black women who had to work much harder to get where they got.

Where does one even begin?

First, in the video above, Crockett not only lied, she told the opposite of the truth. After all, modern Democrats have made a point of dismissing merit altogether and hiring/promoting/advancing candidates solely on the basis of race and/or gender. They make no attempt to hide it. In fact, they regard it as a virtue.

That is how, for instance, we ended up with former Vice President Kamala Harris and Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown-Jackson, by any objective measure, two of the most mediocre human beings in public life.

Second, note what Allred and Crockett had to do to cultivate their little racial melodrama. They had to take Thompson at her word while refusing to take Talarico at his.

Of course, it is possible that someone as weak and smarmy as Talarico lied through his teeth. But that has no relevance. What matters is that Allred and Crockett felt empowered to treat Thompson’s allegation as true while dismissing Talarico’s (plausible) explanation.

And that brings us to our third and final lesson from this unseemly intra-party squabble. In short, all it takes is racially charged innuendo before many modern black Democrats shamelessly attempt to cover themselves in a glory they have not earned and do not deserve — namely, the glory of those black men and women through the centuries who endured actual racism and institutionalized injustice while still preserving their families, their churches, their dignity, and everything else that matters. Charlatans like Allred and Crockett have stolen their valor.

Indeed, merely raise the specter of racism, and suddenly it’s 1960, or 1860, or whatever the wannabe victims say it is, in order to engage in grotesque emotional manipulation of their well-meaning yet ill-informed viewers and listeners.

Back then, of course, Democrats sowed racial division by promoting the interests of white men only. Today, they have merely flipped the script.

But the script remains the same: divide and conquer — manipulate identity-based emotions. We have seen this melodrama before. It remains as exhausting as ever.

