As Jasmine Crockett Concedes Texas Senate Primary, Attention Focuses on Radical Dem Who Beat Her

The candidate favored by the ultra-woke, ultra-radical element in Texas politics is out of the Senate race. The Democrats voted for sanity in the Lone Star State.

What Democrats got, alas, was an ultra-woke, ultra-radical candidate. Because even when the left casts a vote for sanity, it still gets the ugly wreckage of the Summer of Floyd™. Such is the state of liberaldom in 2026.

On Tuesday, state Rep. James Talarico beat U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the Democratic primary by a relatively wide margin, 52.5 percent to 46.2 percent. While Crockett was the prohibitive favorite, her lack of campaign infrastructure and fundraising ability — combined with a tendency to commit verbal solecisms — led to her getting defeated handily.

🚨 JUST IN: Rep. Jasmine Crockett is being ruthlessly mocked for saying — “If I go to sleep, democracy could die!” Is she serious? 🤡🤡 Texas must REJECT this low-IQ BS in the Senate election!pic.twitter.com/ldSTb5Awlr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 15, 2026

Well, democracy died sometime Wednesday morning. Despite holding out because of potentially incomplete results in Dallas County thanks to confusion over voting precincts, Crockett conceded at a little before 8 a.m. Central.

“This morning I called James and congratulated him on becoming the Senate nominee. Texas is primed to turn blue and we must remain united because this is bigger than any one person,” she said.

This morning I called James and congratulated him on becoming the Senate nominee. Texas is primed to turn blue and we must remain united because this is bigger than any one person. This is about the future of all 30 million Texans and getting America back on track. With the… — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) March 4, 2026

Now, aside from the fact that this is a blow to Crockett’s ego — a substantial force of nature indeed — one should notice that she’s not especially upset that a tool of the Democratic establishment got the nomination.

Crockett is one of the biggest lefties in Congress, after all, and the reason she lost to Talarico was because he can be pawned off as a template Democrat. Depending on who wins the Republican runoff on May 26, he might have a pretty good shot of taking the seat as a normie Democrat.

The reason Crockett isn’t upset, of course, is because Talarico is anything but a normie Democrat. Republicans seem to just be noticing this now that he’ll face either incumbent Sen. John Cornyn or Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the general election.

For instance, part of the appeal behind Talarico is that he can credibly call himself a Christian. He was a Presbyterian seminarian once upon a time, something that got dragged out by the media as often as the phrase “devout Catholic” was used regarding Joe Biden.

However, your version of Christianity might not resemble Talarico’s. For instance, here he is saying that God is nonbinary:

Democrat Nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas James Talarico: “God is nonbinary” pic.twitter.com/NkWDJzsXY6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 5, 2026

Spoiler alert, for those of you who haven’t read the Bible: He is not.

Not only that, but he believes that instructions on how to perform an abortion might be in the Torah and that the Bible gives support to gay marriage, among other heresies:

Democrat and Presbyterian seminarian James Talarico has won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Here are some of his beliefs: – Thinks illegal immigrant children are more patriotic than American children. – Thinks the Torah tells you how to give an abortion. – Thinks the… pic.twitter.com/WQP3v5wbnp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 4, 2026

On trans issues, he’s woke, too. He calls women “neighbors with a uterus.”

Everyone in America: “Women” James Talarico: “neighbors with a uterus” This guy is insane. pic.twitter.com/QU4kgR0EFf — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 5, 2026

He also bragged, back in 2021, that his “office is the first in the history of the [Texas] Capitol to add pronouns to our official business cards.”

The Texas Capitol can be a hostile environment for our trans neighbors. Our office is the first in the history of the Capitol to add pronouns to our official business cards. It’s a small way to tell trans Texans: you are welcome here. #TransDayOfVisibility pic.twitter.com/sFLdFbiX88 — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) March 31, 2021

And there were a few other problematic posts indicating just how woke he was on his socials, including describing racism as a “virus” that white people were privileged to have “immunity” from — a thought aimlessly tweeted out in the summer of COVID — and showing love to a masked Anthony Fauci action figure:

The only cure is diagnosing the virus within ourselves and taking dramatic actions to contain the spread. The first small step is proclaiming loudly and unequivocally that #BlackLivesMatter. — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) May 8, 2020

I got the coolest action figure for Christmas! Thank you to all the health care superheroes working today. Let’s help by getting vaxxed and boosted! 🎄💉 pic.twitter.com/tVWUrE5lyV — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) December 25, 2021

Ultra-woke and ultra-radical. Just like Jasmine Crockett — in fact, potentially worse.

Yet, because Talarico puts himself forward as the face of the “electable” left, especially in a state where they usually don’t win, he got the nod. He got the endorsement of most of the party and its surrogates, including the infamous Stephen Colbert interview.

He’ll be tossed softballs from now until November by people trying to make this guy the second coming of Beto O’Rourke.

It’s telling that in 2026, even when liberals vote for the sane candidate, he’s still insane. They defeat Jasmine Crockett, only to get someone who’s just like her, save for the fact that he knows when to keep his mouth shut.

If this is the face of Democratic moderatism, Republicans need to make sure America knows exactly what that is.

