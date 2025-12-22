Jasmine Crockett Cries 'Racism' After JD Vance Torches Her During AmFest Speech

Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett is apparently seeing red — and it’s got nothing to do with her Senate bid in deep-red Texas.

The outspoken senatorial hopeful was the target of Vice President J.D. Vance during a Sunday event, and as she’s wont to do, made the criticism all about race.

Speaking at Turning Point USA’s Americafest event, Vance broached the topic of Crockett and her senatorial aspirations.

You can watch the barb for yourself below:

Vance: And Jasmine crocket. Oh, Jasmine Crockett! The record speaks for itself. She wants to be a senator. Though her street girl persona is about as real as her nails. pic.twitter.com/Y16fWVJID1 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 21, 2025

“And Jasmine Crockett,” Vance began. “Oh, Jasmine Crockett … The record speaks for itself. She wants to be a senator. Though her street-girl persona is about as real as her nails.”

The “street girl”-jab from Vance had Crockett visibly fuming on MS NOW, where she appeared on “Weekend Primetime” shortly after Vance’s comments:

“I have been a black woman my entire life,” Crockett began. “I promise you, there are other people, just like J.D. Vance, who have tried to do the same racist tropes my entire life, and somehow, I ascended and became a U.S. congresswoman.”

Cries of racism aside, it would likely behoove Crockett to focus more on her actual senatorial campaign than what the vice president — who’s not running against her in any way, shape, or form — had to say at AmFest.

While Crockett did indeed “ascend” to the position of an elected representative, she was elected in a deep-blue part of Texas that includes the city of Dallas.

A Senate bid will require her to appeal to a much broader voter base than what you’ll find in a liberal metropolitan city.

And thus far, her entire campaign appears to be built around the anti-Trump Democratic trope of “Orange man bad” and little of substance.

Her initial campaign kickoff video consisted of nothing but criticisms hurled at her by President Donald Trump:

Jasmine Crockett’s launch video for Senate was unlisted on YouTube and it’s just President Trump calling her a “low IQ person” over and over again haha. pic.twitter.com/40WBvRBM0P — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 8, 2025

Even liberal political pundit James Carville said he thinks that Crockett is too self-centered to mount a proper bid in the otherwise reliably Republican stronghold of Texas.

Regardless, Crockett is not running a national campaign against Vance or Trump. She’s running a state campaign in the Lone Star State, despite the way she’s posting on X:

Imagine commenting on someone’s nails while at the same time ignoring that the only reason you got your political “dream” job was because your boss incited a violent mob who wanted to hang your predecessor for, oh I don’t know, honoring his oath to the Constitution?! How about… — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) December 21, 2025

Texas and Texas issues should really be her focus going forward, not perceived “racism” from the vice president.

