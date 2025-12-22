Share
Commentary
During the Turning Point USA Americafest event in Phoenix Sunday, Vice President J.D. Vance, left, broached the topic of Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Texas Democrat, regarding her senatorial aspirations.
Commentary
During the Turning Point USA Americafest event in Phoenix Sunday, Vice President J.D. Vance, left, broached the topic of Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Texas Democrat, regarding her senatorial aspirations. (Caylo Seals / Getty Images; Arturo Holmes / Getty Images)

Jasmine Crockett Cries 'Racism' After JD Vance Torches Her During AmFest Speech

 By Bryan Chai  December 22, 2025 at 3:59pm
Share

Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett is apparently seeing red — and it’s got nothing to do with her Senate bid in deep-red Texas.

The outspoken senatorial hopeful was the target of Vice President J.D. Vance during a Sunday event, and as she’s wont to do, made the criticism all about race.

Speaking at Turning Point USA’s Americafest event, Vance broached the topic of Crockett and her senatorial aspirations.

You can watch the barb for yourself below:

“And Jasmine Crockett,” Vance began. “Oh, Jasmine Crockett … The record speaks for itself. She wants to be a senator. Though her street-girl persona is about as real as her nails.”

The “street girl”-jab from Vance had Crockett visibly fuming on MS NOW, where she appeared on “Weekend Primetime” shortly after Vance’s comments:

“I have been a black woman my entire life,” Crockett began. “I promise you, there are other people, just like J.D. Vance, who have tried to do the same racist tropes my entire life, and somehow, I ascended and became a U.S. congresswoman.”

Cries of racism aside, it would likely behoove Crockett to focus more on her actual senatorial campaign than what the vice president — who’s not running against her in any way, shape, or form — had to say at AmFest.

While Crockett did indeed “ascend” to the position of an elected representative, she was elected in a deep-blue part of Texas that includes the city of Dallas.

Related:
New Video: Target's 'Granny Jeanie' Gives Homerun 1st Interview After Woke Woman's Attack - Shows Why MAGA Truly Is the Best

A Senate bid will require her to appeal to a much broader voter base than what you’ll find in a liberal metropolitan city.

And thus far, her entire campaign appears to be built around the anti-Trump Democratic trope of “Orange man bad” and little of substance.

Her initial campaign kickoff video consisted of nothing but criticisms hurled at her by President Donald Trump:

Even liberal political pundit James Carville said he thinks that Crockett is too self-centered to mount a proper bid in the otherwise reliably Republican stronghold of Texas.

Regardless, Crockett is not running a national campaign against Vance or Trump. She’s running a state campaign in the Lone Star State, despite the way she’s posting on X:

Texas and Texas issues should really be her focus going forward, not perceived “racism” from the vice president.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Greta Thunberg Arrested After Caught Supporting Literal Anti-Jewish Terrorist Org - This Is the Kid the Left Platformed as a God for Years
US Set to See Largest One-Year Decline in Murders in History: Crime Expert
Chronic Crook Picked Single Worst Day of Entire Year to Rob Store, Gets Classic Christmas Comeuppance
USC Legend Calls Out School, 'Scared' Head Coach Lincoln Riley Over the End of Annual Notre Dame Rivalry
Heartbreaking: This Sweet Christmas Card from NASCAR Legend Greg Biffle's Family Began Arriving Just After a Plane Crash Took Their Lives
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation