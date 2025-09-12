Jasmine Crockett Doubles Down on 'Hitler' Rhetoric in Wake of Charlie Kirk Assassination

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Texas Democrat, went on “The Breakfast Club” Friday and defended comparing President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

She made the comments just two days after conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah by a leftist gunman.

Democrats are finally being called out for their rhetoric — rhetoric that has inspired violent people to act against conservatives.

On the program, Crockett not only defended comparisons between Trump and Hitler but also tried to blame the president for political violence.

She said:

“We’ve got to talk about, like, what it means when you’re runnin’ for president or you’re runnin’ for one of these higher offices, and you go out there and you talk about beating people up. You go out there and you say things like ‘I can shoot somebody in the middle of the street in New York and I could still win.’

“We gotta talk about – like, that is next level. Me disagreeing with you, me calling you a wannabe Hitler, all those thing are, like, not necessarily saying, ‘Go out and hurt somebody,’ but when you’re literally telling people at rallies, ‘Yeah, beat him up,’ and that kind of stuff, like, you are promoting like a culture of violence, so we need to talk about like what it looks like when you don’t promote a culture of violence.”

🚨NEW: Jasmine Crockett doubles down on calling Trump "WANNABE HITLER" after Charlie Kirk Assassination🚨 "Me disagreeing with you, me calling you a wannabe Hitler — all those things are like not necessarily saying 'Go out and hurt somebody.'" @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/JuwAmrCaLO — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 12, 2025

In Crockett’s view, labeling her opponents as genocidal warmongers is somehow harmless.

Is Jasmine Crockett’s rhetoric dangerous? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (250 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

But anyone with common sense knows comparing a rival to history’s most infamous murderer raises the stakes.

Fact: Calling someone Hitler is the same as declaring them the worst person alive.

And what do disturbed people, from gender radicals to fringe activists, want to be remembered for?

“Killing Hitler.”

That is what Democrats have been pushing for years.

They brand Republicans as existential threats to freedom. They use dark, dehumanizing language to paint opponents as villains.

Former President Joe Biden was no better. As far back as 2016, he admitted he fantasized about assaulting Trump “behind the gym.”

Modern so-called progressives are spiritually lost. Many are violent or seek to glorify violence.

And without faith, they cling to every word from their leaders.

Those leaders constantly portray Republicans as enemies of humanity.

When you tell people their opponents are no different than Nazis, it is no surprise when a fanatic acts.

Democrats refused to lower the temperature after two separate failed assassination attempts against Trump last year.

Now, a deranged man succeeded in robbing America of Charlie Kirk.

Crockett had a choice on Friday to dial back her rhetoric. Instead, she defended it and doubled down.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.