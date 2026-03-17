Jasmine Crockett Finally Responds Regarding Ex-Member of Her Security Team Who Went Berserk and Was Killed After Pulling Gun on SWAT Team

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett released a statement Tuesday, nearly a week after Dallas police shot and killed a man who had worked on her security team.

CBS News reported that 39-year-old Diamon-Mazairre Robinson, known to Crockett’s team as “Mike King,” had a criminal history, including multiple theft arrests. He also had been under federal investigation for impersonating a police officer.

Robinson fled Dallas police in a hospital parking lot Wednesday night before barricading himself inside a vehicle. Police deployed tear gas to force him out of the car.

When Robinson exited the car, he reportedly pulled a gun after being instructed multiple times by officers to show his hands and not to reach for anything.

Police then opened fire and killed him.

Dallas, TX🚔 ⚠️JASMINE CROCKETT BODYGUARD BODYCAM⚠️ •Diamon-Mazairre Robinson had outstanding Felony warrants.

•Fugitive Unit detectives tracked Diamon to a parking garage…he was seated in a white Mercedes.

•Diamon refused to cooperate for over an hour.

•SWAT was then… pic.twitter.com/WdDdrNRsJ1 — police.law.news (@policelawnews) March 16, 2026

In a Monday social media post, Crockett said, “As a former public defender, I’ve always believed people are more than the worst thing they’ve ever done. I believe in redemption. The man we knew showed up with respect, care, and commitment to protecting others. We’re still learning the full story, but today we mourn a life lost. This is a tragic ending that we wish had been avoided for all.”

As a former public defender, I’ve always believed people are more than the worst thing they’ve ever done. I believe in redemption. The man we knew showed up with respect, care, and commitment to protecting others. We’re still learning the full story, but today we mourn a life… pic.twitter.com/AmKWU4ider — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) March 16, 2026

The congresswoman’s accompanying statement confirmed that Robinson worked security for her and that he had been contracted through a Capitol Police approved Texas-based vendor.

“The fact that an individual was able to somehow circumvent the vetting processes for something as sensitive as security for members of Congress highlights the loopholes and shortcomings in many of our systems,” Crockett’s office said.

“This is incredibly alarming, especially for those members who receive high volumes of credible and sophisticated death threats,” the statement continued.

Crockett’s team emphasized that Robinson “worked diligently, coordinated with local law enforcement, and maintained positive relationships throughout the community.”

“There was never any reason to suspect that he wasn’t who he held himself out to be. He never endangered our team, worked diligently, coordinated with local law enforcement, and maintained positive relationships throughout the community. Mike always conducted himself respectfully and with care for those around him,” the congresswoman’s office said.

The statement concluded, “What we’re now learning about his past doesn’t fit the person we came to know as Mike King. His death evokes a range of emotions. Our hearts grieve the loss of someone we knew and the lost good that could have come from his redemption.”

Crockett recently lost her primary race to become the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican John Cornyn.

By running for the Senate, she also surrendered her seat in the House, meaning she will not be returning to Congress in January when her current term ends.

The whole Robinson affair — which appears unprecedented among members of Congress — is emblematic of Crockett’s tenure in the House: one bizarre incident after another.

Her departure from the halls of power is a welcome turn of events.

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