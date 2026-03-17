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Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Texas Democrat, is seen Feb. 27 with the security team member she said she knew as Mike King, but who was later identified as 39-year-old Diamon-Mazairre Robinson. Robinson was shot and killed March 11 in a standoff with Dallas police.
Commentary
Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Texas Democrat, is seen Feb. 27 with the security team member she said she knew as Mike King, but who was later identified as 39-year-old Diamon-Mazairre Robinson. Robinson was shot and killed March 11 in a standoff with Dallas police. (Ron Jenkins / Getty Images)

Jasmine Crockett Finally Responds Regarding Ex-Member of Her Security Team Who Went Berserk and Was Killed After Pulling Gun on SWAT Team

 By Randy DeSoto  March 17, 2026 at 1:56pm
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Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett released a statement Tuesday, nearly a week after Dallas police shot and killed a man who had worked on her security team.

CBS News reported that 39-year-old Diamon-Mazairre Robinson, known to Crockett’s team as “Mike King,” had a criminal history, including multiple theft arrests. He also had been under federal investigation for impersonating a police officer.

Robinson fled Dallas police in a hospital parking lot Wednesday night before barricading himself inside a vehicle. Police deployed tear gas to force him out of the car.

When Robinson exited the car, he reportedly pulled a gun after being instructed multiple times by officers to show his hands and not to reach for anything.

Police then opened fire and killed him.

In a Monday social media post, Crockett said, “As a former public defender, I’ve always believed people are more than the worst thing they’ve ever done. I believe in redemption. The man we knew showed up with respect, care, and commitment to protecting others. We’re still learning the full story, but today we mourn a life lost. This is a tragic ending that we wish had been avoided for all.”

The congresswoman’s accompanying statement confirmed that Robinson worked security for her and that he had been contracted through a Capitol Police approved Texas-based vendor.

“The fact that an individual was able to somehow circumvent the vetting processes for something as sensitive as security for members of Congress highlights the loopholes and shortcomings in many of our systems,” Crockett’s office said.

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“This is incredibly alarming, especially for those members who receive high volumes of credible and sophisticated death threats,” the statement continued.

Crockett’s team emphasized that Robinson “worked diligently, coordinated with local law enforcement, and maintained positive relationships throughout the community.”

“There was never any reason to suspect that he wasn’t who he held himself out to be. He never endangered our team, worked diligently, coordinated with local law enforcement, and maintained positive relationships throughout the community. Mike always conducted himself respectfully and with care for those around him,” the congresswoman’s office said.

The statement concluded, “What we’re now learning about his past doesn’t fit the person we came to know as Mike King. His death evokes a range of emotions. Our hearts grieve the loss of someone we knew and the lost good that could have come from his redemption.”

Crockett recently lost her primary race to become the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican John Cornyn.

By running for the Senate, she also surrendered her seat in the House, meaning she will not be returning to Congress in January when her current term ends.

The whole Robinson affair — which appears unprecedented among members of Congress — is emblematic of Crockett’s tenure in the House: one bizarre incident after another.

Her departure from the halls of power is a welcome turn of events.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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