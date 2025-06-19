If we judge ourselves by the enemies we have made, then supporters of President Donald Trump should feel satisfied.

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, an open racist and arguably the worst human being in Congress, appeared in a recent episode of the “Next Question with Katie Couric” podcast, posted Thursday to YouTube.

In the course of a nonsensical diatribe, during which she projected her own party’s authoritarian sensibilities onto Trump, Crockett insisted that widespread support for the president reflected a “mental health crisis” in America.

Here we go again.

Former President Barack Obama called us “clingers.” Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called us “deplorables.” And former President Joe Biden called us “garbage.”

Can elected Democrats at least pretend not to have disdain for more than half the country?

In any event, Crockett’s rant began with a question from Couric about the recent pro-illegal-immigration riots in Los Angeles.

The congresswoman responded with the usual leftist drivel about Trump as a “criminal” seeking “retribution.”

Then, Crockett insisted with a straight face that Trump deploying the National Guard and Marines to restore order in a city where violent leftists ran amok meant that he regarded people in uniform as his own “special little army.”

“This idea that we don’t care how many people get hurt, we don’t care how we prostitute our service members — you know, thinking that you have your own special little army that’s for you. I mean, it is sick. It is really sick. And anybody that supports it is also sick,” the congresswoman said.

You hear that, Trump supporters? If you support the president acting in his constitutional role as commander in chief, you have a sickness.

“We’ve got a mental health crisis in this country, because everyone, no matter how you affiliate yourself, should be against Trump,” Crockett continued. “Period. This is not partisan for me. Like, I would give anything to have — sad to say — George Bush. Like, give me any regular Republican nowadays, and I would be happy.”

Moments later, the congresswoman made a hilarious appeal to unity.

“I don’t know how far he has to go before we can come together and just say, ‘Enough is enough.’ Like, this should not be partisanship,” she said.

Readers with a high tolerance for rubbish may view the entire interview in the YouTube video below. The relevant segment began around the 53:07 mark.







Trump supporters, of course, should wear such words as a badge of honor.

For one thing, Crockett has said too many reprehensible things to count. If she approves of you, then you have a serious problem and should repent immediately.

Likewise, remember when Clinton called for the “deprogramming” of Trump supporters. You might have forgotten it, because she said it in an interview released on Oct. 5, 2023, only two days before Hamas’ attack on Israel. Thus, it did not stay in the news cycle for very long.

“At some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members,” Clinton said. “But something needs to happen.”

In other words, Crockett has joined one of the other worst people in the world in denigrating Trump supporters.

If that does not make you feel like you have lived the right way, then nothing will.

