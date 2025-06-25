One of the more polarizing lawmakers on Capitol Hill had grand plans for the House Oversight Committee.

Alas, Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett appears to have given up on those aspirations — at least for now.

In a humbling admission of defeat, the normally outspoken and antagonistic lawmaker admitted that her brand of “leadership” was not what the Oversight Committee was looking for.

“It was clear by the numbers that my style of leadership is not exactly what they were looking for, and so I didn’t think that it was fair for me to then push forward and try to rebuke that,” Crockett told reporters shortly after dropping out, per Fox News.

“I accept that, and I think that you have to make sure that you are going to be able to work with leadership if you are going to go into a leadership position,” Crockett added. “I think the people may be disappointed, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to move forward in this country, we’ve got to move forward for this world, and I don’t want to be an impediment.”

(Of note, Crockett has a reputation for maintaining little issue serving as “an impediment” when it comes to her Republican counterparts.)

She continued: “They were clear that I was the one that made the least sense in their minds.”

Instead of Crockett, Democratic lawmakers voted for and nominated California Rep. Robert Garcia for the position of top Democrat on the committee.

Garcia is expected to clash with the leading Republican on the committee, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, who has set the committee’s sights on a number of issues related to former President Joe Biden.

The California lawmaker replaces longtime Oversight Committee top Democrat, Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, after the latter passed away in May at the age of 75.

Crockett had made it a point to announce her candidacy for that role, but in her words, her “style of leadership” was “not exactly” what the higher-ups were looking for.

And that “style” has certainly been polarizing.

While Crockett’s supporters seem to enjoy her bombast and histrionics, many across the aisle seem exhausted of the performative antics and below-the-belt name-calling.

President Donald Trump — a frequent target of Crockett’s ire — is one notable name who is not a fan of the Texas congresswoman.

Trump: I look at the Democrats, they have a new person named Crockett. I watched her speak the other day and she’s definitely a low I.Q. Person pic.twitter.com/YpX2Jhneu8 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 4, 2025

Crockett has not done that polarity any favors with her general rhetoric regarding Trump and his supporters.

“This idea that we don’t care how many people get hurt, we don’t care how we prostitute our service members — you know, thinking that you have your own special little army that’s for you,” Crockett said last week, per a report from the Daily Caller.

She continued: “I mean, it is sick. It is really sick. And anybody that supports it is also sick.”

