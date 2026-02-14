Jasmine Crockett: 'If I Go to Sleep, Democracy Very Well May Die'

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Texas seat is being redistricted out of existence.

Her supporters will likely say that’s because she’s a “firebrand” who “speaks truth to power.”

I suppose in a world where “looksmaxxing” is not only a real word but a subculture, you can plausibly spin it that way, but only if by “firebrand” you mean “idiot” and “speaks truth to power” as “says something cretinous every time her mouth falls open.”

Because of the fact she’d almost certainly be too extreme for her redistricted seat, she’s running for Senate in Texas. Polls currently have her ahead in the Democratic field, which would almost certainly lead to her getting crushed by anyone the Republicans decided to nominate, up to and including cartoon characters.

(I can just see the election night returns: “NBC New-th can now project that, in the th-ate of of Texa-th, Daffy Duck — who-th nomination the Democrat-th called ‘a de-th-picable th-tunt’ — will beat Rep. Ja-th-mine Crockett by a wide margin…”)

In other words, in the American body politic, Jasmine Crockett should be profoundly unimportant — and at a macro level, she is. But at the micro level, she’s entertainment, particularly because she’s so profoundly convinced of her own importance that she comes across as a sitcom character come to life. (“Sitcomaxxing,” perhaps?)

Thus, in that vein, I give you the latest gem from Crockett: She’s not getting much rest because, and I quote, “If I go to sleep, democracy may very well die.”

The remark was made on the “Black Girls Politickin'” podcast on Friday — which, just to again emphasize how desperate Crockett is, only has a little under 500 subscribers after 23 videos as of early Saturday morning. (It seems to have accumulated more from this train wreck of an interview, as indeed the same way real-life train wrecks tend to have their own morbid fascination.)

Toward the end of the interview, published Friday, the host asked about her going into rural areas to campaign. It started out with Crockett referring to herself in the third person (“There are those that have a perception that Jasmine cannot go into rural areas because they refuse to actually learn about me”) and ended up with her saying that if she didn’t keep an exhaustive schedule with both campaigning for Senate and keeping up her grift in the House, well, our entire way of self-governance was at stake.

“So, I want to make sure that, like, no part of Texas feels left out, right?” Crockett said, in the part of the video that is likely to get the most scrutiny. “I also want to show up when I can.

“But I still have a full-time job that I was elected to do. And I am still showing up every single day at work while also trying to make sure that Texans know that I am serious about earning their support,” she continued.

“So I am ‘team no-sleep’ right now. But you know what? Democracy can’t wait. And, uh, if I go to sleep, democracy may very well die.”

One pictures Crockett imagining herself as Atlas, holding up the world all on her own, shrugging on occasion only to post quick clapbacks to Instagram and X.

Shockingly, this is somehow better than her initial reaction as to why she got into the race against state Rep. James Talarico, a favorite of the progressive wing already: “There was a reason that I entered the race, and it wasn’t because of James Talarico,” she said. “It was because of Jasmine Crockett.”

However, I think she was more honest the first time around, although neither reason — I got in it for me or If I sleep, literally, democracy’s gonna die, y’all — is particularly defensible. And yet, she still leads in the polls.

Your move, Daffy.

