Jasmine Crockett Heckled for 'Fake Ghetto Hoodrat' Persona at TX Event — She Was Raised in a Conservative Suburb

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas was called out for having a fake cultural persona at a Thursday town hall by Sara Gonzales of The Blaze, when she referred to the congresswoman a “fake ghetto hoodrat.”

Crockett had been discussing memories of her grandmother, when Gonzales interjected and called her out for growing up in a wealthy home in Missouri while presenting an entirely different picture to the public, depending on the situation.

“Jasmine! The people of Dallas deserve better than a fake ghetto hoodrat!” Gonzales shouted. “Do they know you’re a rich kid from Missouri? Do they know you’re a spoiled rich kid from Missouri?”

The crowd began booing, and Gonzales was escorted out by security.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

I confronted Jasmine Crockett at a townhall for being a fake hoodrat. pic.twitter.com/ilezQ6Kcl7 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) August 15, 2025

As Gonzales was leaving, a woman in the crowd pushed up against her and angrily said, “Get your a** out of here!”

Another man began yelling, “Get out! Get out!”

Gonzales warned people in the crowd to back off, while she continued to heckle Crockett.

Another woman at the event separately shouted at the Texas Democrat, saying, “Jasmine, why do you hate white people? Why are you racist towards white people?”

I confronted Congresswoman @JasmineForUS for being racist towards white people ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/b8qKE158Q5 — blonde conservative (@blondeconserv1) August 15, 2025

A video from back in March — credited to Kyle Seraphin — showed Crockett speaking very succinctly about running for Congress. Then it suddenly showed a side-by-side clip of her cursing and talking in a completely different voice about Trump.

“Listen, he up there. He’s spewing all kinds ah nonsense and bulls***. Let me just be real. And we wasn’t gonna to sit for that s***,” Crockett said.

The video then cut back to her speaking intelligently before flipping back to her Trump discussion.

“We showed up, and if he had some sense, then maybe we would have been about that life,” she said. “But, y’all know he ain’t got no sense. So please give some love. This took a little bit of coordinating to do, for sure.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Unearthed video shows Jasmine Crockett talking with a much different accent than the one she has now in Congress. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/HzI16Gbjqg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 6, 2025

Liberals have defended this tactic in the past, but it’s inauthentic and deceitful.

People usually express themselves somewhat differently in private than they do in public, but to have alternating public personas is disingenuous.

Democrats like Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama have all been accused of dramatically changing their voice patterns to fit the crowd, hoping it would make them seem more relatable.

Instead of pointing this out as phony, outlets like Slate have gone out of their way in the past to defend it. One article referred to it as “code-switching” and called it “one of the oldest political skills there is: the ability to adjust one’s speech, and one’s mannerisms, to different audiences.”

But there’s an even better, more direct term for it: acting.

Or, as it’s referred to in some circles, lying.

