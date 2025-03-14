It’s become one of the rare constants in American politics: If it’s a week with days that end in Y, surely Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett will say something stupidly hilarious during it.

It’s not so much that the 43-year-old Texas representative says dumb things, mind you. Toss a dart blindfolded from the visitor’s gallery onto the floor in the House chambers and, before they drag you away to face charges of reckless endangerment (or whatever), notice who it landed near. Chances are better than not, particularly if it’s on the Democratic side, they’ve said something stupid recently.

Instead, it’s what Crockett’s vocal incontinence says about what Democrats really think when they can’t or won’t hold it in. In a Vanity Fair interview in December, for example, she slammed her “old as s***” Democratic colleagues, said that the 2024 election proved that Hispanic voters have a “slave mentality,” and claimed white women couldn’t be trusted, all because they didn’t vote Democratic in high enough numbers for Kamala Harris to win.

Crockett then ran to be the chair of policy and communications for House Democrats but lost soundly. Good thing, too, because this is the nuanced rebuttal she had for the job Department of Government Efficiency chair Elon Musk was doing: “F*** off.”

I confess that I wasn’t much watching Crockett’s activities last week. I should have, because all the days ended with the 25th letter of the alphabet, and she was still out and about in all manner of places — including on MSNBC’s “The Katie Phang Show,” where Crockett, who has a juris doctor from the University of Houston, proudly declared that illegal immigration isn’t really illegal.

“They continue to say things like ‘the illegals’ and that they broke the law coming in,” she said, according to the National Review.

“But what they’re not telling the American people is that it is a civil violation. It is not a criminal violation to enter the country illegally. It’s not. It’s not criminal. It’s not a crime. It’s not a crime.”

“Which is why they’re so frustrated, because they really want our local law enforcement to go out and round up people when they could be looking out for the murderers and the sexual abusers, as well as the robbers,” she continued.

“They want them to go and round people up on civil accusations … don’t give me this fake outrage about criminals roaming our streets when you guys stand ten toes down for the biggest criminal we have ever seen go into the White House.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett says, “It is not a criminal violation to enter the country illegally.” Democrats will never win an election again if they let her keep talking publicly. Keep it up! pic.twitter.com/EwHLU7osrX — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 8, 2025

Let’s ignore the idea that Donald Trump, convicted only in a preposterous campaign finance case selectively brought in a jurisdiction where the jury would have found him guilty of killing Jimmy Hoffa and ordering Brutus and Cassius to do away with Julius Caesar on zero evidence, is “the biggest criminal we have ever seen.” There are seven days that end in Y per week, and by her standards, that dotty statement covers only about five or six of them.

Point is, she’s still got some leeway to make this a banner week — and she more than does it by essentially stating that illegal immigration really isn’t illegal, but a “civil accusation.”

As Brittany Bernstein at National Review pointed out, this law school grad apparently hadn’t heard of 8 USC §1325, which states this:

Any alien who (1) enters or attempts to enter the United States at any time or place other than as designated by immigration officers, or (2) eludes examination or inspection by immigration officers, or (3) attempts to enter or obtains entry to the United States by a willfully false or misleading representation or the willful concealment of a material fact, shall, for the first commission of any such offense, be fined under title 18 or imprisoned not more than 6 months, or both, and, for a subsequent commission of any such offense, be fined under title 18, or imprisoned not more than 2 years, or both. [Emphasis mine.]

Any federal misdemeanor that can get you jailed for six months on first offense and two years on second offense, or get you fined, or both, is not just some minor “civil” crime. It’s just that this is how the Democrats have treated it — and how Crockett expects the country to go on treating it.

But then, the Trump administration hasn’t played along with that, which is why illegal border crossings are reaching record lows after the record highs of the Biden administration. Not only that, Immigration and Customs Enforcement is taking its name seriously and actually enforcing the law, sending bad actors back from whence they came.

The Democrats can’t come out and say they don’t want illegal immigration treated as if it isn’t illegal, even though that’s essentially what a majority of them want — unless, of course, you’re Jasmine Crockett and you have no verbal filter.

It’s not that she said something dumb, after all. It’s that she said the quiet part out loud — because, just like any week with those pesky Y-ending days, there is no quiet part for Jasmine Crockett.

