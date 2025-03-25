Hey, remember when Michelle Obama said that thing about taking the high road when “they” go low?

Yeah, what a load of crock.

And you can’t spell “Crockett” without “crock,” so it should come as little surprise that notorious Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett might very well be the poster child for just how full of it Mrs. Obama was when she uttered that mantra.

The latest in a long line of examples that Crockett might, in fact, be the most disgusting member of the U.S. Congress came Saturday, when she spoke in front of a crowd at — get this — a Human Rights Campaign event held in Los Angeles.

While Crockett did her usual spiel about how bad Republicans are and how important LGBT boutique issues are to Americans (they’re not), that alone would hardly be worth writing home about.

After all, idiots are invariably going to do idiotic things.

But when these idiots — especially an idiot who’s effectively the modern face of the Democrats, no less, as CNN’s Scott Jennings eloquently put it — do evil and malevolent things, they need to be called out on.

And it doesn’t get much more evil or malevolent than poking fun at someone in a wheelchair.

See where this is going?

You can watch the Crockett’s entire remarks below (not sure why you’d want to), but the relevant portion begins at roughly the 4:30 mark:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.







“We in these hot-a** Texas streets, honey,” Crockett said, to some laughter.

Then came the punchline (?): “Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there, come on now. And the only thing hot about him is that he’s a hot a** mess, honey.”

Really? “Governor Hot Wheels”? Not even the Democrats’ top mental gymnasts can try to spin that one. It’s pretty obvious what she’s referring to.

For those unaware, Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott — a fine conservative leader, by virtually any metric — has been in a wheelchair since 1984. When he was just 26, a tree fell on his back and paralyzed him from the waist down.

Despite that, Abbott has obviously gone on to see much political success.

That’s somehow worthy of derision and ridicule by Crockett, a woman who, again, by virtually any metric, is woefully short of Abbott in terms of both accomplishment and decorum?

Is Jasmine Crockett the future of the Democratic Party? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 44% (248 Votes) No: 56% (310 Votes)

And, perhaps even more insanely, that mockery of a person in a wheelchair is worthy of laughter by a group of people who allegedly care about “human rights”?

(Yes, yes, HRC is just a glorified LGBT propaganda branch, but that doesn’t make the name any less inane.)

Shame on Crockett, and shame on the cackling hyenas in Los Angeles that night.

Or, that’s what I’d be saying if those people had any shame.

It’s pretty obvious that they don’t.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.