Jasmine Crockett Insiders Break Silence on 'Diva' Congresswoman Who 'Freaks Out Over the Most Random Things'

A new report painted an unflattering portrait of Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, who has positioned herself as one of the shrillest opponents of President Donald Trump.

The report in the New York Post relied on unnamed sources the outlet claimed either worked with or for her.

One source described as a former aide said Crockett elects to work from a luxury apartment instead of working from her Longworth House Office Building office — sometimes not entering her government office for weeks.

“She is laying around her apartment, won’t come into the office, and is really just indifferent to staff and will scream at them,” the source said.

“She is never in the office and is very disengaged. She does her bulls*** that goes viral, and then freaks out over the most random things,” the source continued.

A second source indicated the word is out on Crockett.

“It is widely known that she’s not nice to staff and is just not a really dedicated member focused on constituents,” that source said

“She is focused almost exclusively on being an influencer, not a member of Congress,” a third source said, calling her “all diva, no wow.”

Crockett demands to be chauffeured in rented vehicles when she attends a hearing, requiring that the vehicle “has to be an Escalade” or something equally impressive.

“You’re technically allowed to do this but it’s wildly inefficient. Instead of using the scheduler’s car, she rents a car every week in D.C.,” one source said.

“She expects her staff to drive her around while she’s in the back seat,” the source said, saying the “power play” amounts to “treating the staffer like an Uber driver.”

The sources called her abusive to staffers, with one saying, “She thinks she’s her own best adviser, she knows best, and has this toxic staff environment. She gets rid of press people because she’s like, ‘I do all of the press stuff.’”

The article recounted a story told by one woman Crockett fired: “I don’t want to hear Jasmine Crockett talk about helping black women when she just fired one for no reason!” the former aide declared.

The report said word of similar incidents gets around.

“You would think working for a black woman, if you were a young black woman or a young person of color, you would feel empowered in that space,” said a source, who was identified as a former Democratic congressional aide. “But truly, the only person that she thinks about and cares about is herself.”

Multiple chiefs of staff have come and gone, the report said.

One source said that was “because they want her to do her actual job, and the actual job of a member of Congress isn’t fun and glamorous. So unless you are somebody willing to say yes to all of the outrageous things she would like to do, you’re not gonna last long.”

The outlet said several attempts to get Crockett’s side of the story resulted in messages that were not returned.

