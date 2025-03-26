Jasmine Crockett Issues Unbelievable Explanation for Why She Mocked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Paralysis

Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett claimed that she was not referring to the disability of wheelchair-bound Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott when she called him “Governor Hot Wheels” over the weekend.

Crockett said, while speaking at an event for the LGBT activist group Human Rights Campaign, that “we got Governor Hot Wheels down there,” referring to the Lone Star State.

“Come on, now,” she told the cheering crowd. “The only thing hot about him is that he is a hot-a** mess, honey.”

WARNING: This video contains vulgar language and may be offensive to some viewers.

“So we out in these hot ass streets with the hot wheels governor who a hot ass mess” Profound pic.twitter.com/DibDIFcSF3 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 25, 2025



Abbott has used a wheelchair for decades since he was paralyzed from the waist down in 1984 at the age of 26 when a tree fell on him during a run, damaging his spinal cord, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Crockett rightly faced massive backlash from Republicans over the remarks.

Rep. Randy Weber, a Republican from Texas, even filed impeachment articles against her, contending that she spoke in a manner “unbecoming of a Member of Congress,” Axios reported.

“The remarks from Representative Crockett are discriminatory in nature and are the latest in a continued series of inappropriate comments expressed by Representative Crockett,” the document said.

Do you believe Jasmine Crockett? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (8 Votes) No: 99% (1012 Votes)

If she is censured, she would be joining the not-so-good company of fellow Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green, who faced a censure of his own just a few weeks ago for irately yelling during President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress.

Crockett, incredibly, has claimed that she wasn’t speaking about Abbott’s disability at all.

She insisted in a Tuesday statement on social media that she was somehow referring to his policy of sending illegal aliens elsewhere in the country on buses.

“I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition — I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable,” Crockett insisted.

“Literally, the next line I said was that he was a ‘Hot A** Mess,’ referencing his terrible policies,” she claimed. “At no point did I mention or allude to his condition.”

She then pulled the most predictable move imaginable and deflected the blame for her actions to none other than Trump.

“So, I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump — a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities — are now outraged,” Crockett added.

“Instead of obsessing over and hanging on to my every word, maybe my political foes should focus on doing the work of the people who elected us to improve their lives.”

I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable. Literally, the next line I said was that… — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) March 25, 2025



No one believes Crockett, even for a moment.

She clearly derived a lot of pleasure from dragging the Republican chief executive of her own state through the mud.

Far beyond this recent bout of smack-talk, Crockett, unfortunately, has a long record of helping to drag our national conversation down a few pegs.

No functioning society should allow someone like Crockett to be in its highest legislative body.

But here we are.

At the very least, she needs to face some meaningful consequences, and she needs to be sent back home when the next election happens.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.