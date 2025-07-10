Jasmine Crockett Makes Dangerously False Claim About Trump Assassination Attempt Suspects

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett might be only half the age of some of the Democratic Party’s most imbecilic octogenarians, but she’s catching up fast when it comes to proving she’s inane in public.

At the age of 44, Crockett is only in her first term, but she has already established a remarkable record for utterly unhinged statements in the finest tradition of Democratic elders like Maxine Watters or the now-deceased Sheila Jackson Lee.

And with her latest claim about the assassination attempts against President Donald Trump, she’s moving quickly into the pantheon of progressive loons.

In an episode of the podcast “Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know,” published to YouTube on Wednesday, Crockett fielded a question from the host (himself a truth-challenged comedian) about political violence in the country.

Harkening back to the notorious 1856 cane attack on Republican Sen. Charles Sumner of Massachusetts by Democratic Rep. Preston Brooks of South Carolina, Minhaj asked how Americans can fight, politically, “without it turning into a fight?”

Crockett’s response deserves its own entry into the American Annals of Ignorance.

Check it out here:







“The violence doesn’t come from Democrats, just to be clear,” Crockett said.

Did Jasmine Crockett lie about this intentionally? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1090 Votes) No: 1% (12 Votes)

“Obviously, anyone can be a criminal, but it is MAGA, it is specifically MAGA faction. Like, I don’t think traditional Republicans are getting engaged in all of this. But, like, even when we look at, and they don’t talk about, the assassination attempts, um, anymore, that took place with Donald Trump, these were Trump supporters, right? …

“It’s only MAGA that does this.”

That’s, like, a crock of bull.

While precious little is officially known about the gunman in the Trump assassination attempt in July 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania, it doesn’t take a Ph.D. in political science, or a deep knowledge of human nature, to conclude that when one man puts another man in the crosshairs of his rifle and pulls the trigger, he’s not the target’s friend, even if he did miss.

As to the second assassination attempt against Trump two months later, would-be killer Ryan Wesley Routh is an outspoken leftist who wrote on social media that “Trump should be MASA…make Americans slaves again master.”

Let’s just say Routh wasn’t likely to be getting Trump’s face tattooed on his back any time soon. And those are just Crockett’s remarks about the assassination attempts.

The rest of her statement about political violence is just as obviously wrong — and any American who halfway follows the news has to know it.

It’s not MAGA Republicans who are shooting at Border Patrol agents or rioting against cops and Immigration and Customs Enforcement on behalf of illegal aliens.

It’s the Democratic left, who’ve seen the Trump years as a literal license to kill when it comes to conservatives, even as the left’s media mouthpieces deny it.

Remember the Bernie Sanders supporter who tried to commit mass murder against congressional Republicans playing baseball back in 2017?

And remember Maxine Waters demanding the public harassment of Trump officials during his first administration? Where did she think confrontations like that were going to end? With tea and a nice game of cribbage?

What’s even worse is that Crockett’s statements aren’t just completely wrong, but they’re also dangerous. The United States does have a real problem with political violence, and for public officials to completely misidentify the source of those problems is to muddy the waters around solving them.

Worse yet, the perpetrators of leftist violence will almost certainly see remarks like Crockett’s as justifying future violence. In other words, while pretending to decry fighting, Crockett is seeding the soil for more.

Now, Crockett doesn’t yet hold a candle to her party’s elders. (Worries that an an island will capsize because of too many U.S. soldiers are probably beyond her at the moment.)

But in her early years of middle age, Americans have great things to expect from the congresswoman.

When it comes to statements untethered to reality, when it comes to politically poisonous positions that might flatter her leftist base but are no good to the country as a whole, Jasmine Crockett is just getting started.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.