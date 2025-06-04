Jasmine Crockett Moves to Grab Key House Leadership Position

So it’s come to this for the Democrats, eh?

One of the worst-kept secrets in politics is that the Blue Donkeys are a rudderless, leaderless bunch at the moment.

Dem marionettists like former President Barack Obama and Rep. Nancy Pelosi are off licking their wounds after their 2024 election gambits all failed in spectacularly miserable fashion.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries still can’t shake his “Dollar Store Obama” reputation. The guy literally talks like and uses the same cadences as the former president. It’s all painfully sycophantic and transparent.

And nobody appears to like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

(Heck, even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is quiet these days, clearly trying not to rock the boat too hard before a highly expected 2028 presidential bid.)

And you can keep going down the list. “Mayor Pete”? His political cachet is at an all-time low after his disastrous stint as former President Joe Biden’s Transportation Secretary. Elizabeth Warren? Probably too busy fiddling with an autopen. Kamala? Hillary? Al Gore??? All as painfully irrelevant as they’ve ever been.

And while it’s easy — and probably correct — to point and laugh as the party of intolerance and division self-immolates, there is a massive, glaring downside to all this.

The leadership vacuum has got to be filled by someone, and some of the most contemptible Democrats imaginable are vying for that power.

Case in point: Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett is vying to become the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

“Our country is in an existential crisis driven by an out-of-control Executive with a flagrant disregard for our Constitution, our way of governance, and our very way of life as citizens of a democratic republic,” Crockett wrote in a message, obtained by Politico, to her Democratic colleagues announcing her candidacy.

As most Democrats do these days, the Texas rep defaulted to “Trump Bad” in her message: “We must pull back the curtain on the unmitigated chaos under Trump 2.0 and translate our findings to the American people in a way they can digest.”

(These would be the findings, by the way, of a woman who doesn’t know what “illegal” means.)

Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly’s passing opened up the position to be the top Democrat on the key committee, which could wield a lot of power should Democrats take back the House in 2026. It’s already a crowded field, with three other prominent House Democrats vying for that powerful role.

And it’s actually terrifying to think of what Crockett would do wielding such power in that hypothetical — but plausible — scenario.

Look, however low of an opinion one may have of the Obamas or Pelosis of the world, neither Barry nor Nancy would be stupid enough to make fun of a paraplegic GOP governor.

Crockett obviously has no such scruples, to say nothing of the fact that she is a complete phony and self-admitted DEI hire.

Her gaining any power, no matter how small, is bad news for both Democrats and the country as a whole.

Now, granted, Crockett’s wretched attitude and deplorable rhetoric might be so wretched and deplorable that this whole thing collapses in on itself like a dying star — which would be great.

But we know the Democratic Party, desperate for “leadership,” won’t let the ship sink so easily.

A Crockett ascension, for as destructive as it could be for the Democratic brand, feels almost inevitable in this current climate.

When villains who know how to play the game (your establishment Democrats) step aside, villains who don’t care for the rules (Crockett, Ilhan Omar, AOC once upon a time) will invariably step up to take over.

We’ve seen it in organized crime; we’ve seen it in “Batman,” and we’re seeing it happen in real-time in Congress.

It may have come down to this for the Democratic Party, but “this” is going to impact the rest of us, for better and much more likely for worse.

