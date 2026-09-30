Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas has left one very noticeable name off her list of endorsements in the November election: And it’s the Democrat who defeated her in the primary for Senate.

Texas state Rep. James Talarico was victorious over Crockett by 54.5 percent to 46.2 percent of the vote in the March primary, after which Crockett issued a statement saying Democrats “must remain united,” as noted by Politico.

However, Talarico was not on the list of 14 candidates supported by Crockett’s Fueling Individual Rights Everywhere PAC, as noted in a post on the social media platform X.

Texas Tribune: Jasmine Crockett excludes Talarico from her endorsement list of candidates running for office in Texas https://t.co/PD0VXFVQF6 — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) September 28, 2026

That led former Democratic Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania to indict Crockett as being more of a diva than a Democrat, as Fox News reported.

“F— her. That’s all I can say. And that statement has nothing to do with blind loyalty to Dems,” Wild wrote in an X post.

“It has everything to do with her being a narcissistic drama queen who has used her platform (such as it is) only to advance herself. Karma will suck,” Wild posted.

Crockett fired back at her critics on X.

“Y’all are corny! Keep receipts. I’ll be happy when people either give a damn about FACTS or news media goes back to the news instead of deciding to ride the tabloid lane. NOW FOR THE 1000th time maybe write an article about KEN F*in PAXTON. Y’all sound like corny groupies,” Crockett wrote.

Y’all are corny! I keep receipts. I’ll be happy when people either give a damn about FACTS or news media goes back to the news instead of deciding to ride the tabloid lane. NOW FOR THE 1000th time maybe write an article about KEN F*in PAXTON. Y’all all sound like corny groupies… https://t.co/O7IxM0EsO5 — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) September 29, 2026

Fox News noted that Crockett’s FIRE PAC raised only $144,960 and has focused on local or state-level races.

Gina Hinojosa, the Democratic candidate for governor of Texas, was also not included on Crockett’s list.

Jasmine Crockett proves every day why so many of us knew she was unworthy of being the Democratic nominee for #TXSEN. This game she’s playing isn’t cute. It’s actually selfish and self-defeating. Disappointing because I liked her a lot two years ago. pic.twitter.com/Y3d3iIbgVd — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) September 28, 2026

Newsweek noted that Crockett carped from the sidelines about the lack of statewide black candidates on the Democratic line.

She said in a recent interview that black voter enthusiasm could be limited due to the lack of a black candidate.

“I’ve not heard a bunch of kumbaya,” she told The Dallas Morning News, according to Newsweek. “People don’t seem to be convinced at this point, but there’s a lot of time between now and November.”

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