Jasmine Crockett Rambles for Two Minutes When Asked to Outline Her Agenda, Attacks Trump Tax Cuts and Tariffs

MS NOW host Catherine Rampell provided Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett a chance to outline her policy platform for her Senate campaign on Sunday, in which the lawmaker failed to provide a detailed agenda.

Crockett launched her Senate campaign on Dec. 8, delivering a roughly 40-minute speech the same day. Rampell said on “The Weekend Primetime” that Crockett’s speech was light on policy and requested that she expand with “a couple of other examples” on what she would focus on if she were to win her race, but the candidate named only one concrete example despite rambling for two minutes.

“I think we need to raise the minimum wage. Um, we have not done that in a national way, and so Texas is not taking it upon themselves. So the minimum wage is still $7.25,” Crockett said. “We can start to go ahead and put more money into working people’s pockets. And whether you’re a minimum wage worker or otherwise, we know that once you raise the minimum wage, everyone else’s wages go up.”

“We know that costs are going up to the extent that we know that when people were showing up in those food lines as the president was sending $40 billion over to Argentina instead of making sure that people that are supposed to get their SNAP benefits had their money,” she continued. “We know that there were a lot of working-class people.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett: “We know that we are experiencing record bankruptcies from a lot of our small businesses because of the tariff policies that this president has decided he wanted to implement. It is time to rein him in…” pic.twitter.com/FNNlp1mAAM — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 23, 2025

Crockett then criticized her state’s members of the Senate for voting to make President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent and for opposing healthcare subsidies. She also denounced Trump’s tariffs and said the Senate needs to push back on them, but did not explain how.

“We also know that we are in Texas and we do trading big. We are one of the largest trading states in this entire world. And with that, we know that we are experiencing record bankruptcies from a lot of our small businesses because of the tariff policies that this president has decided he wanted to implement,” Crockett said. “It is time to rein him in. It is time to implement some sort of checks and balances because he has exceeded his power.”

“We also know that ultimately when I came down to making this decision, the Senate is the one that actually has oversight over the Supreme Court,” she added. “It is time for us to actually exercise some oversight, and this is the only court, the highest court in the land — it’s the only one that does not have any type of ethics that they have to follow. I think that we need to look at that.”

Moreover, Crockett claimed she has the qualifications to choose “the right judges” as a member of the Senate due to her courtroom experience.

Crockett also failed to clarify her position on reparations during a Thursday episode of REVOLT News’ “The People’s Brief,” delivering a meandering response lacking specific details.

