Jasmine Crockett Reveals Her Brilliant Election Plan: Relying on Major Democrats Who Lost Elections

Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett said one of her key advantages over Senate primary opponent James Talarico was her relationships with Democrats who lost major elections, during an interview with “The SMG Report” posted to YouTube on Tuesday.

Crockett’s interview with the outlet took place at the Maiden Foundation’s “Soulful Christmas” celebration on Dec. 19, 11 days after she announced her long-shot Senate run. She told “The SMG Report” that she would particularly be relying on former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We need somebody that can win… because of all the work that I’ve done traveling this country on behalf of other candidates, I made sure that I made a lot of phone calls, making sure that people were ready to help us do the lift,” Crockett said. “And so those relationships over the past years, whether we’re talking about a former vice president or whether we’re talking about a former president of the United States and so many others, calling in on Stacey Abrams, somebody that unfortunately, I’m sure she’s going to be tired of how many times I’m blowing her up, trying to figure out what exactly did y’all do in Georgia again, because we’ve got to get it done.”

“And so those relationships will allow this to be a race that not only Texans are involved in, but the entire country is going to be involved in. And that’s exactly what this seat means because this seat is bigger than Texas,” she continued. “Imagine that: something being bigger than Texas. This is about our democracy. It is about saving our country. And so because of the relationships that I’ve made, that’s just something that’s unique.”

While Crockett did not specify which former vice president she was referencing during the interview, she revealed on “Native Land Pod” on Dec. 23 that Harris played a critical role in her choice to run for Senate.

“I wasn’t gon’ make this decision without having some real conversations with the vice president,” she said. “And obviously, she didn’t just run in one state. She’s run in a lot of states, right? And to this day, she still remains a mentor and a friend and an auntie of sorts.”

She also announced on X on Aug. 28, 2024, that she had been named a national co-chair for Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign and actively campaigned for her. President Donald Trump ultimately defeated Harris, winning all seven swing states and the national popular vote.

Abrams lost two gubernatorial bids against Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018 and 2022.

Crockett did not disclose which former president she was referencing. She repeatedly mentioned Barack Obama during her announcement speech and has been an ardent defender of Joe Biden.

