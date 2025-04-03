Jasmine Crockett Roasted After Appearing to Admit She Was a DEI Hire During House Hearing

It’s a day that ends in “y,” so you know that Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett has said something absurd.

Only this time, her drivel isn’t so much infuriating, as it usually is, but actually kind of funny — though the laughs are at her expense.

The 44-year-old Crockett has recently emerged as one of the most public faces of the Democratic Party during President Donald Trump’s second term, often taking the pulpit to be the loudest and most annoying voice speaking out against the current presidential administration.

Her entire schtick is to babble endlessly (oftentimes with a peculiar accent) while using a bunch of leftist buzzwords, but she does it with a sass and attitude that some people apparently find appealing.

The only problem with that is she often talks herself into a corner, and Wednesday was no different.

During a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Oversight hearing, dubbed, “Inside the Biden FBI: Waste, Fraud, Abuse, and a Bureau Leadership in Decline,” Crockett took a hearing about former President Joe Biden’s alleged transgressions and made it about herself.

And it went disastrously — or gloriously, depending on how you vote.

“The reasons our country is torn apart,” Crockett began, “is because we can’t even agree on right versus wrong.”

She’s actually dead right there, but it mostly ends after that.

She would continue by bizarrely insinuating that law enforcement under the Trump administration would somehow discriminate based on sex or race.

“We want somebody to show up, and we don’t want them to look at us and act as if just because I’m black or because I’m woman, that I am not worthy of having that case investigated,” Crockett said, “because we have an administration that is continuously railing against diversity, equity or inclusion …”

She sort of drifts off into gibberish at this point, something about not needing people who don’t value DEI, before she gets to the real punchline of this diatribe.

“When I first became a public defender, I had no criminal defense experience,” Crockett said. “And I told my boss, Charlie, I said, ‘Listen you should hire me.’

“He said, ‘Why?’

“I said, ‘Because I’m black.’

“Charlie looked at me like I was crazy, and I said, ‘Let me tell you something. When I walk in, I’m going to walk in with a level of rapport and understanding that maybe some of my other colleagues will not.’

“Charlie offered me my job.”

You can watch the entire hearing below, but Crockett’s relevant portion begins at about an hour and 39 minutes into the video:

Look, if you can’t see the problem with hiring someone on nothing more than “Trust me, I’m black,” then there may not be any hope for you.

For the rest of us, the patent absurdity of Crockett all but admitting that she was, herself, a DEI hire, was worth an “LOL” or two.

Jasmine Crockett brags about being a DEI hire: “When I first became a public defender, I had no criminal defense experience. And I walked in and I told my boss, ‘You should hire me…because I’m black.'” pic.twitter.com/uM3bCrtMac — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 2, 2025

“HAHAHAHAHA,” one prominent conservative content creator on X posted.

“SHOCKER!” The Blaze facetiously posted to X about Crockett effectively admitting to being a DEI hire.

Between this admission and her inability to grasp what’s illegal and what’s not, Jasmine Crockett is starting to make a lot more sense.

And while, yes, it’s worth a guffaw or two, it’s also important to remember that Crockett is a Congressional lawmaker. That means DEI rot is already well underway in the House.

And that’s no joking matter.

