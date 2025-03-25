Jasmine Crockett Says She Knows Why DOD Allegedly Leaked War Info to Journalist: Not Enough Black Women

There’s no “DEI” in “leak,” and that’s got Rep. Jasmine Crockett hot under the collar.

Just in case you slept through Monday or were in solitary confinement for the past 24 hours, the big political story of the week was published just after noon Eastern Time by The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg. The story, essentially, is in the title: “The Trump Administration Accidentally Texted Me Its War Plans.” D’oh.

Basically, the gist of it is this: Goldberg made contact with President Donald Trump’s national security advisor, Mike Waltz, via an invitation on encrypted chat app Signal. He was then invited to a chat where strike plans against the Houthi rebels in Yemen were being discussed by some of the highest officials in the Trump administration — including Vice President J.D. Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, and others — likely because Goldberg’s initials were confused with that of another high-ranking administration official.

Goldberg gives pretty convincing evidence this wasn’t a disinformation operation or anything other than a gross oversight. We’ve all had bad Mondays, but this pretty much takes the cake as far as Waltz, Hegseth and Co. are concerned. Needless to say, there are a whole bunch of takes, from those who believe that this was all an elaborate set-up to those who think that this was “Pete Hegseth texting out war plans like invites to a frat party.”

Re: the Signal chat and The Atlantic article. The minute I read the chat my very first thought was that Goldberg was specifically and deliberately included so that he would leak what he saw to the public. The idea was to let Europe know just how unhappy American leadership is… pic.twitter.com/Ex2aQOhXS2 — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 24, 2025

Pete Hegseth texting out war plans like invites to a frat party. https://t.co/vPqblS7znv — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 24, 2025

To be fair, only one of these hot takes came from a guy who wanted to use his real name and be our vice president, no less. (You’re, alas, stuck with him, Minnesota.)

Anyhow, leave it to Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett, reliably the source of any story’s worst take that doesn’t come from, say, a Klansman or Hamas, to come up with the most ridiculous lesson to learn from the whole affair: This sort of thing wouldn’t have happened if you just had some black women in the White House.

The moment came during her “CrockettCap” on Instagram, in which one might be forgiven for assuming she had a nightcap or three of her own.

“Y’all want to come at us and act like people of color or that women are the problem?” she said in the clip.

“Like, baby, you probably need a good black woman in the room, who can check you and tell you that, first of all, you shouldn’t be doing this s*** on Signal or anything else!”

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett: “Trump’s team need a black woman in the room” pic.twitter.com/m5AoGmgrpW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 25, 2025

By the by, this doesn’t get any more lucid or interesting in the full video, which, if you must:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Crockett (@jasmineforus)

(And, yes, RIP former Republican Rep. Mia Love. Nice of her to throw that in there.)

Also, yes, I’m willing to admit there’s a certain amount of jest that this comment was made in, but come on: It’s difficult to take outrage seriously when you suggest that DEI programs somehow put a stop to unwanted leaks.

This is doubly true when you’re Jasmine Crockett, one of the House’s most problematic oversharers. Her inability to shut her mouth has inarguably hurt her career and ascendancy through the Democratic hierarchy. Are we to say that she’d have been the voice of reason in the room if she were in the administration? Give Washington a break.

Naturally, the point here is that Crockett cannot stop thinking about this through the lens of race and racism — the racism being her own, of course. In her world, however, everyone is racist to her, and she’s just telling it like it is.

So when she said that GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia had a “bleached blonde, bad-built, butch body” during a bonkers House Oversight Committee hearing last May, she was merely spitting truth — but MTG was being “racist” when she commented on Crockett’s “fake eyelashes” during the same chaotic, decidedly sub-Socratic repartee. (In case you’ve forgotten, yes, this was a very real thing that actually happened, not just an “SNL” sketch. And of course it involved Crockett.)

So, sure, Mike Waltz and the rest of the folks involved in the Signal chat mess aren’t going to have a great week. Some of them probably won’t even have jobs. But look at it this way: At least the dumbest thing they’ve ever said or done is probably behind them.

In Crockett’s case, I can’t help but think she’ll outdo herself by Friday.

