Jasmine Crockett Says She's Strongly Considering Joining Senate Race in Bid to Enact 'Karma' Against Republicans

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas said Wednesday she is “strongly considering” running for the U.S. Senate, and she claimed her decision could serve as “karma” against Republicans.

Crockett made the comments during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Lurie Daniel Favors Show,” Axios reported.

Her remarks came as she railed against GOP-led redistricting in Texas while ignoring the fact that Democrats have long gerrymandered districts in their own states.

“And then the other option is every other day there’s a poll that comes out that makes it clear that I can win the primary for the U.S. Senate race in Texas,” Crockett said. “And I am looking. Because if you want to take my seat of 766,000 away, I feel like there has to be some karma in that to where I take your seat that is for 30 million away.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett says on @SIRIUSXM that she “will strongly be considering hopping in” to the U.S. Senate race in Texas: pic.twitter.com/ZS073zzCzs — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 22, 2025

“So we are, you know, the primary is the primary. That’s cool, but you got to win the general. So we are doing some testing here shortly to see if I can expand the electorate,” she continued.

Crockett argued that Democrats’ best path to victory in Texas isn’t to appeal to current voters, but to “expand the electorate.”

“I think that the key to winning Texas isn’t about looking at the current electorate,” she said. “It’s about expanding the electorate. So the question will be whether or not we believe that we’ve got enough juice to expand the electorate and looking at those cross tabs and looking at which demographics are more inclined to come out, who normally do not vote.”

She added, “If we can expand the electorate, then I will strongly be considering hopping in the Senate race.”

Will Jasmine Crockett actually run for Senate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 34% (178 Votes) No: 66% (343 Votes)

Crockett’s potential entry into the race would set her against Republican Sen. John Cornyn, who is already facing primary challenges from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt of Texas.

Cornyn, Hunt, and Paxton have differences, but they do share something in common, which is that they’re serious people.

Her candidacy would likely delight Republicans and alarm many Democrats.

While Crockett may be correct that she could win a Democratic primary, she would almost certainly be doomed in a general election.

Her appeal to the far-left base and ability to live with her foot in her mouth make her a liability to her party.

Voters would constantly be reminded that in March, Crockett claimed, “It is not a criminal violation to enter the country illegally.”

Jasmine Crockett: "Law enforcement ISN'T to prevent crime! Law enforcement solves crime, okay? That is what they are supposed to do." Ummm what???? pic.twitter.com/Ti8ycEzRix — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 8, 2025

Texas voters would be reminded daily that Crockett said in September, “Law enforcement isn’t to prevent crime. Law enforcement solves crime.”

Jasmine Crockett: "Law enforcement ISN'T to prevent crime! Law enforcement solves crime, okay? That is what they are supposed to do." Ummm what???? pic.twitter.com/Ti8ycEzRix — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 8, 2025

She also mocked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s disability earlier this year, cruelly referring to him as “Governor Hot Wheels.”

Crockett routinely accuses Texas Republicans of voter suppression and “racism” whenever she disagrees with their policies, which is also a tired act.

Her pattern of juvenile stunts and statements might have made her a darling of far-left activists, but she is an embarrassment to more serious Democrats.

If Crockett follows through and runs, Cornyn, Paxton, or Hunt would almost certainly wipe the floor with her.

For Republicans, a Crockett candidacy might be the easiest way to keep that seat red for another six years.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.