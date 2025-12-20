Jasmine Crockett Spirals Into Word Salad Answer When Cornered on Reparations

Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett gave a meandering response on her reparations stance during a Thursday episode of REVOLT News’ “The People’s Brief.”

Crockett, who is running for Senate, said on “The Black Lawyers Podcast” in April 2024 that she was open to exempting black people from paying taxes as a type of reparations.

On the REVOLT News show, host Lynae Vanee said there was “some misinformation” surrounding Crockett’s position on the issue, but the Senate candidate failed to clarify it.

“I think that anybody that knows me knows that I’m a fan of, you know, making sure that people understand our contributions as well as acknowledging the harm that has happened as it relates to our people,” Crockett said.

“And so for me, it’s always been about what is it that we can actually get passed?”

“Because I feel like what we do is we constantly have the conversation and we’re like ‘Reparations, reparations.’ But it’s like, all right, so if we were to move forward in any way, what does that look like?” she continued.

“And so, you know, I look at it like I think it takes kind of some bold, unapologetic people to move the needle.”

Crockett then pivoted to criticizing President Donald Trump for floating the idea of compensating those prosecuted for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and making his 2017 tax cuts permanent.

“We know that Donald Trump advocated for reparations for January 6ers, right?” she said. “And so it’s like, why is that not a big controversy, right? Like, I mean, that’s a bit more controversial in my mind, right?”

“So why is it that we can sit here and be okay with the fact that billionaires are going to get historic tax cuts that are permanent and we’re not talking about like really evaluating what could move the needle as it relates to how far behind we got because of our contributions basically just from slave labor and yeah,” she added.

Crockett also said she was working on “truth and reconciliation” in the House of Representatives. She introduced the “United States Commission on Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation Concurrent Resolution” in June to push for the establishment of a congressional commission scrutinizing the effect of “systemic racism” on black Americans, along with continuing “racial inequities.”

Just 38 percent of American adults backed black descendants of slaves getting reparations, according to a YouGov poll conducted Jan. 31 to Feb. 9.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.