Jasmine Crockett Targets Melania Trump with a Nasty Attack During House Hearing

Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett continues to live up to the title of one of the nastiest, most brash, and downright buffoonish members of Congress.

A Wednesday House Judiciary Committe hearing saw Crockett launch an attack against first lady Melania Trump for her immigration status through her EB-1 Visa. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services listed out the criteria a candidate would have to meet to acquire this visa.

They are for people of extraordinary ability, outstanding professors and researchers, and certain multinational level managers or executives.

To be considered an immigrant of extraordinary ability, one must “be able to demonstrate extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics through sustained national or international acclaim.”

Trump’s modeling career spans back prior to her time as first lady or marrying President Donald Trump. The Slovenian was born in 1970, taking work as a model from a young age in her home country of Yugoslavia before traveling to other parts of Europe.

Newsweek reported that prior to obtaining her visa, she appeared on the cover of British-based GQ and appeared in various other British and American magazines.

Crockett did not seem to find any of this convincing enough to warrant Trump’s visa.

“Let me remind y’all that Melania, the first lady, a model — and when I say model I’m not talking about Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford, or Naomi Campbell level — applied for and was given an EB-1 visa,” Crockett said.

She then went on to mention that this visa was colloquially known as the “Einstein visa,” which is given to recipients of great achievements.

BREAKING – Jasmine Crockett is now stating that “the math isn’t mathin’” in regards to First Lady Melania Trump’s citizenship. pic.twitter.com/KFmlZTGaho — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 25, 2025

“Now y’all that don’t know, let me tell you how your receive an Einstein visa. You’re supposed to have some sort of significant achievement like being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize or a Pulitzer, being an Olympic medalist or having other sustained extraordinary abilities and success in sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics,” she ranted.

“Last time I checked, the first lady had none of those accolades under her belt. It doesn’t take an Einstein to see that the math ain’t mathin’ here,” Crockett tried to reason in attacking President Trump’s State Department’s policy in revoking various visas.

The clip is quintessential Crockett: She’s totally out of her depth, saying something that makes her look incompetent and vile while being incredibly smug, confident and unaware of how her remarks are actually coming off.

Per Newsweek, former Trump Attorney Michael Wildes defended the first lady’s visa status in 2018, saying, “Mrs. Trump obtained her Green Card legally and was more than amply qualified and solidly eligible for the Extraordinary Ability Green Card.”

Dash Employment noted, 40,000 of these visas are granted annually.

Of those 40,000, how many are internationally famous models who went on to marry the future president of the United States?

Crokett wants to make it sound like the first lady did not come here legitimately and doesn’t deserve to be here. Both are untrue.

But at the same time, let’s imagine both are true.

Wouldn’t Democrats love that? A major plank of their party platform is helping immigrants exploit the system to come into the United States.

Crockett should be cheering this (very much) alleged behavior, not chastising the first lady for her legal and lawful immigration.

