Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat from Texas, speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 4, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat from Texas, speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 4, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Erika Goldring / Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Jasmine Crockett Tries 'Shutting Down' Article After Reporter Goes in Direction She Doesn't Like - It Didn't Work

 By Randy DeSoto  July 28, 2025 at 4:01pm
Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas learned a tough lesson about dealing with reporters when she tried to shut down an in-depth profile that she agreed to do.

Leftist outlet The Atlantic provides harsh, sometimes factually challenged coverage of President Donald Trump, but if Crockett thought that meant that she would get a puff piece, she was strongly mistaken.

The title of Elaine Godfrey’s Atlantic piece published on Sunday seemed benign enough, perhaps even complimentary — “A Democrat for the Trump Era.” But it’s what she relates in the next 3,500 words that paints the picture of a self-absorbed, political hack.

Godfrey informed her readers toward the end that “four days before this story was published, Crockett called me to express frustration that I had reached out to so many House members without telling her first. She was, she told me, ‘shutting down the profile and revoking all permissions.’”

Unfortunately for the 44-year-old politician, that’s not the way it works.

The core of Godfrey’s story is about Crockett’s failed campaign to become the Democratic ranking member on the House Oversight Committee.

The reporter wrote about accompanying Crockett as she met with freshman Rep. Maxine Dexter to lobby for the position in May.

Godfrey quoted the lawmaker using the coarsest language imaginable to try to make her case, describing former President Joe Biden as “old as s***,” but adding, “He’s an old man that gets s*** done.”

“Crockett told Dexter that she had big plans for Oversight. She wanted to take hearings on the road, and to show voters that ‘these motherf***ers’ — Republicans — are all ‘complicit’ in Trump’s wrongdoing,” Godfrey reported.

She also pointed to a Punchbowl News story in late June reporting that during an Atlanta fundraiser, Crockett “leaned into the idea of impeaching President Donald Trump, a stance that hasn’t endeared her to members who have to run in districts that Trump carried.”

Godfrey said it spooked the swing district members and ultimately solidified support for Rep. Robert Garcia of California to become the Democratic ranking member on the Oversight Committee.

“The same day the Punchbowl report was published, 62 Democratic leaders met to decide which of the four Oversight candidates they’d recommend to the caucus. The vote was decisive: Garcia, with 33 votes, was the winner. Crockett placed last, with only six,” the journalist noted.

Related:
Crucial Detail Buried in Jasmine Crockett Profile Highlights How Delusional New Dems Are

Godfrey recounted that when she reached out to 13 Democratic members of the Oversight Committee and 20 other members regarding Crockett, they all either declined to talk on the record or didn’t respond at all.

“Senior staffers for three Democratic members told me that some of Crockett’s colleagues see her as undisciplined but are reluctant to criticize her publicly. ‘She likes to talk,’ one of the staffers said. ‘Is she a loose cannon? Sometimes. Does that cause headaches for other members? 100 percent,’” the journalist wrote.

Godfrey also highlighted, “Crockett has championed progressive causes and introduced plenty of legislation, but none of the bills she’s been the lead sponsor of has become law.”

Finally, she let readers know that Crockett received 7,000 fewer votes in her re-election campaign in 2024 than her predecessor, the late Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, did in 2020.

In other words, though Crockett hails from a safe district in Dallas, she is losing support even there.

The overall message of The Atlantic piece is clear: Jasmine Crockett should not be taken seriously or in any way become the face of the Democratic Party.

Share
