Jasmine Crockett's Finances Exposed - Subject to Personal Liens While She Spends $50k-100k of Taxpayer Cash on Limos, Luxury Hotels Just This Year

If the new congressional maps enacted by Texas Republicans stand until 2026, which it appears that they will, Rep. Jasmine Crockett would likely be out of a seat.

To everyone else, this is pretty much a win-win; I’m going to assume that this includes Democrats, who must be tiring of her antics by now, particularly given her lack of substantive support to the party’s caucus in the lower house. For Crockett, it’s a big lose — because not only will she be out of the corridors of power, but out of ways to spend the taxpayer’s money, as well.

And boy, does she spend it. That’s why her Senate run is so important to her, and soon to be loathed by the Democrats. Not only does it put the left’s one big potential upset of 2026 out of reach for them, most likely, but it also means that Crockett’s profligate spending — while she had a three-grand lien on her condo, no less — is going to be front-page news for a while.

So, in case you missed it (no shade; keeping up on all things Jasmine-related has shaved at least 5 IQ points off my poor, addled brain), Rep. Crockett announced Monday that she was running for GOP Sen. John Cornyn’s seat in the upper chamber.

“Trump, I know you’re watching, so let me tell you directly,” Crockett at her announcement event, according to CNN. “You’re not entitled to a damn thing in Texas. You better get to work because I’m coming for you.”

Dun dun DUN! Be scared, Donald. Be very scared.

Actually, the environment is probably one of celebration rather than anxious celerity on the part of state Republicans. Unlike the usual Democratic saber-rattling about turning Texas purple, this time they looked like they actually had a shot. A divided GOP is likely to mean that Cornyn doesn’t emerge from his own primary as the nominee, with state Attorney General Ken Paxton leading the way in polls.

Paxton is a little bit more MAGA but a lot more controversial than the other Republican challengers, and while he does well in a GOP primary he’s not necessarily the candidate you want to go into a general election with.

On the other hand, pretty much every character issue you can bring up about Paxton goes out the window the moment Crockett gets the Democratic nomination — which she instantly becomes the favorite for. Paxton could be accused of the most abhorrent thing you can think of — do it on live TV, even — and he’d still be considered a near-lock to win the general election.

To that end, too, Crockett has shoved the one candidate who’s remotely electable out of the running — former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred — leaving Crockett to duel it out with James Talarico, a progressive state representative who once said during a floor speech that “God is nonbinary” and somehow managed to dodge the ensuing lightning bolt from the empyrean.

But let’s not talk about the gift that is Crockett’s statewide unelectability. Let’s instead take a look at the gift that is Crockett’s finances for a moment.

According to Fox News, the Dallas County Clerk’s website shows that Crockett — who makes $174,000 a year in her position as a congresswoman — is currently behind on her payments to the Westside Condominium Association by $3,047.79.

The unpaid lien notice dates from over a year ago.

Crockett, as of the Dec. 3 report, “is in default in her obligation for payment of assessments and has failed and refused and continues to fail and refuse, despite demand upon her, to pay the Association assessments and related charges properly levied against the Property,” a statement on the county clerk’s website reads.

This comes, Fox News noted, after Crockett “raised eyebrows over her Federal Election Commission filings that showed she spent nearly $75,000 of donor money on luxury hotels, transportation and security this year in cities across the U.S.”

“Crockett’s filings show luxury hotel and transportation expenses in Martha’s Vineyard, Chicago, New York City, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles, among other major cities, despite representing Texas’ 30th Congressional District, which includes Dallas.”

Crockett also spent about $50,000 on security, which is rich when you consider her position on policing the little people.

“The defund movement seeks to actually bring about healing and finally invest in our communities to make them safer, addressing the root causes of crime and by allowing the professionals to do their respective jobs,” she said in 2021. “Defund is about finally being smart on crime. Defund is about lightening the load for our offices of all things they didn’t sign up for. Defund is about finally being fiscally responsible when it comes to policing in this state.”

Now you know why she wants to hold onto her seat. So, too, do the Democrats.

“The more we learn about Jasmine Crockett, the more clear it is that she’s the worst possible candidate to run for Senate in Texas,” a longtime Democratic strategist told Fox News. “Recent weeks have shown she’s just not ready for primetime.”

She’s also just not ready to pay her own bills.

Say what you will about the Soviets: At least the politburo had the decency to wear schlubby looking clothes and pretend to be part of “the people.” The modern New Dems can’t fathom that.

They think about one thing and one thing only – themselves. That leads some to overspend, while others work to replace our time-honored culture with their own personal psychosis. Regardless, it’s all about them.

Let’s hope that the people of Texas realize what an embarrassment she is and send her packing. Not before she clears the field in the primary, though.

