Jasmine Crockett's White Replacement Appears to Be More Anti-White Than She Was, and His Comment About Charlie Kirk Was Sickening

The winner of the Democratic primary to replace Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett attacked Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk during a sermon given days after he was assassinated.

Frederick Haynes III, the senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, secured the Democratic nomination for the seat Crockett will vacate in January 2027 due to her decision to mount her ultimately unsuccessful campaign for the Senate, according to the Associated Press. During the diatribe he unleashed the Sunday following the Sept. 10, 2025, assassination of Kirk, Haynes claimed that Kirk’s positions were “rooted in white supremacy.”

“We ain’t got nothing to do with what they just did. A white Christian gets killed, murdered, not assassinated,” Haynes said during the rant. “We’re gonna tell the whole truth today. Martin King got assassinated. Malcolm X got assassinated. Medgar [Evers] got assassinated. Don’t compare Kirk to King. Ain’t no such comparison.”

“Now let me hasten to say, let me hasten to say, I’m anti-political violence,” Haynes claimed. “Kirk should still be alive. I don’t agree with… anything Kirk said. What Kirk said was dangerous. What Kirk said was racist, rooted in white supremacy, nasty and hate-filled.”

Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, told his romantic partner that he “had enough of [Kirk’s] hatred” and also urged him to delete the messages, according to the charging document released by the Utah County district attorney.

Crockett also has a history of using inflammatory rhetoric directed at Republicans. She has used profanity and unleashed racially charged rants during congressional hearings and called Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas “Governor Hot Wheels,” in reference to Abbott’s use of a wheelchair after he was paralyzed following a back injury.

Crockett also falsely accused EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin of taking money from Jeffrey Epstein during the debate on the floor of the House of Representatives in November on legislation to force the Trump administration to release files pertaining to the registered sex offender.

