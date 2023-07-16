Summer is brutally and unabashedly here in America.

Just ask country superstar Jason Aldean, who is already sporting some battle wounds from the heat despite it barely being the ides of July.

While Aldean ultimately appears to be okay, it was a scary moment regardless with a harrowing video showing the country star abruptly exiting stage left.

You can watch the moment Aldean rushed off stage below:

#JasonAldean runs off stage at the #xfinitytheatre show in #HartfordCT. Poor guy. It was hotter than hell. It was bad enough just standing in the pit. I can’t imagine performing in jeans, boots, and hat under all those lights in that humidity with no breeze. Hope he’s okay! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/upwFybMjvS — K.C. Schweizer (@kc_schweizer) July 16, 2023

In the video, it appeared Aldean briefly tried to power through the song before ultimately deciding better of it.

According to WVIT, Aldean never returned to the stage and the show was ultimately postponed.

The concert, which was part of his “Highway Desperado Tour,” took place at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, on Saturday.

Are you a fan of Jason Aldean? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 63% (10 Votes) No: 37% (6 Votes)

The venue put out a statement confirming Aldean’s health and recovery via his representative:

An update on Jason Aldean at Xfinity Theatre pic.twitter.com/AazUm1jala — Xfinity Theatre (@XFINITYTheatre) July 16, 2023

“Yesterday’s Jason Aldean show will be rescheduled for a future date,” the statement read. “We appreciate your patience as we work on rescheduling a new date, as well as the outpouring of well wishes for Jason.

“A rep has confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night’s performance. Please stay tuned to all social media channels for updates as they become available.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided some numbers regarding heat stroke in its “Heat and Health Tracker”:

“Each year, there are 67,512 emergency department visits due to heat, on average.”

“Each year, an average of 9,235 people are hospitalized due to heat.”

“An average of 702 heat-related deaths occur each year.”

For Aldean, it’s certainly an inauspicious start to a tour that otherwise got off with a bang when former President Donald Trump personally endorsed the tour — and needled the country star’s golf game in the process.

“Jason is a GREAT guy however, he is much better with a guitar than he is with a golf club,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Tuesday.

Aldean, who has never been afraid to spar with the left, has always had fans within conservative circles for that very reason.

Speaking of fans, Aldean actually took to social media to address his fans after the viral incident and seemingly confirmed that the next leg of his tour is a go:

Thanks everyone for checking in on me. Hartford, we’ll share rescheduled info soon. Saratoga Springs, see ya tonite!🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/wVWGAmDmSZ — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 16, 2023

“Thanks everyone for checking in on me,” Aldean tweeted. “Hartford, we’ll share rescheduled info soon. Saratoga Springs, see ya tonite!”

According to Aldean’s tour schedule, the country star takes a few days off from performing after the Saratoga Springs, New York, concert tonight.

Aldean’s next tour stop will be Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on Thursday.

The tour runs through most of October, so it does appear the country star may yet get some cooler venues on this tour.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.