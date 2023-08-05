Jason Aldean Fans Furious Concert Resumed After They Were Told to Leave Stormy Outdoor Venue

Some fans of country singer Jason Aldean were left angry after trying to attend a recent concert at the Xfinity Center near Boston.

The show, last Saturday in Mansfield, Massachusetts, hit a snag right after opener Corey Kent finished his set, WKLB-FM reported.

Inclement weather plagued the Boston area, causing the venue to issue a statement saying the concert was delayed and to ask attendees to “calmly evacuate the venue.”

The concert resumed after roughly an hour and a half, but not all of Aldean’s fans received the news, causing anger among many.

One concert-goer, Ray Carr, spoke with WFXT-TV and said he was told by both police and Xfinity staff members that the event was canceled because of severe weather, causing him to leave the venue. Soon after he realized the concert was not canceled, he tried to pull back into the parking lot but said he was declined entry.

“I spent a good amount of money for my tickets and now they won’t even let me back in. They told me to leave,” Carr said. “What’s going on with this?

“The fact that they decided to go on [with the concert] and not let people who were told to leave come back in and attend the show was infuriating.”

Another fan said he and his wife were told the concert would be rescheduled and “were shocked to see that [Jason] Aldean went on at 10 p.m.”

WFXT contacted Live Nation, the Xfinity Center’s parent company, regarding the complaints and received a comment regarding the situation.

“The team takes all fan feedback very seriously and may have already connected with these fans if they contacted the venue,” a Live Nation representative said.

“Weather events are dynamic situations, and we consult with meteorologists, experts and local authorities to make decisions about how to respond to severe weather.

“Due to the forecast, we evacuated the outdoor amphitheater out of an abundance of caution. After the storm passed, fans re-entered the venue and enjoyed a great show.”

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office received one consumer complaint that is under review, according to WFXT.

Samantha Black, another concert-goer, stayed for the show but recalled seeing hundreds leave before it ultimately resumed.

“It was just completely mishandled,” Black said.

“These people spent their hard-earned money to see him play, just to be told to go home. To find out he played after they left [must be] heartbreaking.”

