Share
News

Jason Aldean's 'Try That in a Small Town' Video Quietly Edited to Remove Certain Segments

 By Bryan Chai  July 26, 2023 at 10:52am
Share

The most controversial music video in recent memory continues to cause a stir — although this time, it’s not abundantly clear who or what is the source of this latest issue.

For the unaware, country music star Jason Aldean has become a lightning rod for criticism and cancellation after his music video “Try That in a Small Town” began picking up some steam.

Critics blasted the song as some racist, right-wing fever dream, despite the song’s lyrics never once mentioning race or politics.

Ironically, after CMT pulled the song from its airwaves, the Streisand Effect took full hold as “Try That in a Small Town” skyrocketed up charts, bringing swathes of new eyeballs (some of which belong to fans, others which belong to critics) to his polarizing music video.

Given the microscope the video was and is under, it’s little surprise that viewers noticed a recent, subtle change to the music video.

Trending:
Prince William and Princess Kate Warned to Keep Their Eldest Son Away from Harry, Duke of Sussex

In short, as TMZ reports, imagery featuring Black Lives Matter riots was stricken from the video.

The celebrity gossip site posted a helpful video demonstrating the slight, but noticeable, difference between the original music video and the BLM-less version.

As evidenced above, various parts of the music video that featured Black Lives Matter imagery was replaced with more stock footage of Aldean simply singing the song.

Should Jason Aldean stand firm and refuse to give in?

As TMZ notes “footage of violence at a BLM rally, projected on a Tennessee courthouse where a Black teenager was lynched in 1927” was removed.

While the changes only amount to about six seconds of altered footage, it’s noticeable nonetheless given the microscope this song is under.

As to why or how this change was made, there’s nothing but speculation.

It’s possible that Aldean finally acquiesced a bit to his critics, who specifically had issues with the BLM imagery and the courthouse (due to its historic significance.)

Many critics specifically cited that imagery, while others decreed the whole video as “white nationalist” propaganda:

Related:
Jason Aldean Sends Thank You to His Fans After 'Try That in a Small Town' Explodes in Popularity

Now, given Aldean’s unapologetic response to this specific criticism (as well as his wife’s), it does seem out-of-character for Aldean to willingly change the video.

One possibility bandied by TMZ is that the deleted footage could have been copyrighted.

The outlet reached out to WAGA-TV, which is where the footage in question came from, to see if the news station asked Aldean to remove it, but did not receive a response.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Jason Aldean's 'Try That in a Small Town' Video Quietly Edited to Remove Certain Segments
Meghan Markle 'Blocked' by Democrat After Harassing Him Over Political Seat She Wants: Report
Breaking: Hunter Biden's Original Sweetheart Plea Deal Falls Apart After He Appears in Court
White House Doctors Official Transcript to Cover for Biden's 'Cancer' Announcement
LeBron James' Son Hospitalized After Collapsing During Practice
See more...

Conversation