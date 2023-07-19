Jason Aldean's Wife Has Message for Fans After Husband's Anti-Woke Music Video Gets Canceled

Brittany Aldean has spoken out in defense of her husband, country music star Jason Aldean, in the midst of a firestorm of controversy over a new music video.

“Never apologize for speaking the truth,” she captioned a Tuesday Instagram post that included a snapshot of herself and her husband.

The ruckus began last weekend after leftists reacted strongly to a music video by Aldean for a song called “Try That in a Small Town.”

The song’s lyrics describe assailants attacking innocent citizens and carjacking “an old lady at a red light.” The video includes news footage of criminals committing robberies as well as protesters attacking the police and burning the American flag.

The chorus advises such troublemakers that those actions are unlikely to go over so well in a small town.

Well, try that in a small town

See how far you make it down the road

Around here we take care of our own

You cross that line, it won’t take long

For you to find out, I recommend you don’t

Try that in a small town

The second verse describes “a gun that my granddad gave me” and speculates that “one day they’re gonna round [the guns] up.”

“Well, that s*** might fly in the city, good luck,” Aldean sings.

Leftists were immediately triggered by the video, labeling it irresponsible and even racist.

“This is one of the most dangerous, irresponsible videos from a mainstream artist I have ever seen,” one wrote on Twitter. “[Aldean] is openly radicalizing his fans into white nationalist vigilante violence.”

This is one of the most dangerous, irresponsible videos from a mainstream artist I have ever seen. @Jason_Aldean is openly radicalizing his fans into white nationalist vigilante violence.@BMG @BMG_US Everyone associated with greenlighting this should be ashamed. Your artist is… https://t.co/FgYT2DwVZV pic.twitter.com/YqkV1oBrpp — Jim Stewartson, Anti-disinfo activist 🇺🇸🇺🇦💙 (@jimstewartson) July 17, 2023

Country Music Television responded by removing the video from its airwaves.

In another post, this one an Instagram Story, Aldean’s wife took the media to task for stirring up the backlash against “Try That in a Small Town.”

“Media,” she wrote. “It’s the same song and dance. Twist everything you can to fit your repulsive narrative. How about instead of creating stories, we focus on the REAL ones such as CHILD TRAFFICKING? Food for thought.”

Aldean himself commented on the controversy in a Tuesday tweet.

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests,” the singer wrote.

“These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage — and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far.”

The song, he explained, “refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences.”

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023



“My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night.

“But the desire for it to — that’s what this song is about.”

