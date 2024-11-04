Any doubt that football’s Kelce brothers have each other’s backs should be dispelled after a Saturday incident in which former NFL star Jason Kelce gave a college student a lesson.

Kelce, who starred as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, was at Penn State Saturday when he was waylaid by a college student.

A video of the confrontation shows Kelce being shoved, causing him to lose his balance.

As if that was not enough, next came trash talk about the relationship between Kansas City Chief tight end Travis Kelce and pop czarina Taylor Swift.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

“Kelce — how does it feel that your brother is a f****t for dating Taylor Swift?” Kelce’s antagonist said, using a homophobic slur.

Showing he still has his moves, Kelce grabbed the phone the heckler was using to film the interaction and spiked it on the ground.

That done, he grabbed it from the ground and walked away.

Jason Kelce’s out here kicking field goals in Timbs 😂 pic.twitter.com/3FP0rrYwXu — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) November 2, 2024

In sifting through videos of the confrontation, People noted that at one point, the foiled filmer said, “Give me my phone, bro.”

Over at TMZ, a video was found that showed Kelce asking, “Who’s the f****t now?” as he repeated the homophobic slur back at the student.

Last month, Jason Kelce said the attention the Travis-Taylor romance has brought the Kelce family can be a bit much at times, according to Page Six.

Kelce almost spiked this phone through the Earth’s core pic.twitter.com/wGeI8LINTU — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) November 2, 2024

“It’s a lot. There’s a lot of people paying attention at all times, which is positive and negative at times,” he said.

“But I think that she’s built up such a fan base and a contingency and an amount of people that really, really just, like, love her that it’s really cool at the same time,” Kelce added.

On Saturday, Travis Kelce attended a Swift concert in Indianapolis, according to People.

During the show, Swift changes the lyrics in her song “Karma” to “Karma is guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

