Share
News
Sports

Jason Kelce's Wife Told Him to Be on His 'Best Behavior' Around Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game, His Response to Her was Gold

 By George C. Upper III  January 24, 2024 at 3:16pm
Share

If you watched the NFL playoff game Sunday between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, then you probably saw a shirtless Jason Kelce celebrating his brother’s touchdown.

If you missed it, here’s a quick recap: Travis Kelce scored. Then his older brother, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles and thus had the weekend off, torn off his shirt, let out a shout, pounded a beer and jumped from the box from which he had been watching the game — with Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift — and into the crowd.

If you saw it, your reaction may have been similar to a lot of people’s: a smile or a laugh at the enthusiastic support of one brother for another, no matter who was watching.

Trending:
While Attacking Trump for Mixing Up Names, Nancy Pelosi Does the Exact Same Thing

That is not, however, how Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, apparently viewed the incident.

The Kelce brothers discussed Jason’s actions — and his wife’s reactions — on the latest episode of their podcast, “New Heights.”

“I watched this [Jason Kelce’s celebration] and it was pure pandemonium,” Travis Kelce said on the podcast. “Just pure pandemonium.”

He added that he wished he’d been able to see Kylie Kelce’s reaction to her husband’s antics, but it didn’t appear to be captured by any of the cameras in the stadium.

Do you like Jason Kelce more than Travis Kelce?

“I gave Kylie a heads-up,” Jason Kelce told his brother. “The moment we got into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of that suite. And she said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’

“I was like, “Hey, just letting you know it’s happening. I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this,'” he said.

“She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor (Swift). … I was like, ‘Kylie, when I met you, the first day I met you I was blackout drunk and fell asleep at the bar. This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm.'”

The Eagles center joked that his strategy was to make a terrible first impression, so that expectations for his future behavior would be low.

That worked with Swift, apparently, as Travis Kelce told his brother that “Tay said she absolutely loves you.”

Related:
3 NFL Fans Found 'Frozen to Death' in Backyard of Friend Who Had 'No Knowledge' They Were There

Kylie Kelce’s reaction was a little different, apparently.

“I don’t think she was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason Kelce said.

Interested readers can watch the entire podcast episode here or subscribe to their podcast here (but note the language is not censored on the full version the way it is in the shorter clips the brothers use for promoting the podcast).

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Jason Kelce's Wife Told Him to Be on His 'Best Behavior' Around Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game, His Response to Her was Gold
Senate GOP Meetings Devolving Into 'Shouting Matches': It's a 'Complete Mess'
Watch: Dem Presidential Candidate Photobombs MTG, Acts Ridiculous Live on Air
Experts Spot Troubling Marking on Russian Ballistic Missile, Realize Where It Came From
MSNBC Melts Down After Trump Makes History in New Hampshire, Breaks Multiple Records
See more...

Conversation